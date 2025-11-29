ETV Bharat / state

Myanmar Nationals 'Misused' GST Credentials Of Indians For Cross-Border Drugs Trafficking: ED

Cash seized during the first-ever raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram on Nov. 27, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Investigation into a cross-border narcotics trafficking racket has found that Myanmarese nationals "misused" GST credentials of Indians to facilitate purchase of raw material required for manufacturing drugs, the ED said. The federal probe agency had conducted its first-ever searches along the India-Myanmar border on November 27 following registration of a money laundering case into a drugs trafficking case of Mizoram.

Locations across Aizawl and Champhai (along India-Myanmar border) in Mizoram, Sribhumi (Karimganj) in Assam and Ahmedabad in Gujarat were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). India shares a 1,643-km-long front with Myanmar on its eastern side.

Evidence gathered during the searches indicated that Indians procured Pseudoephedrine tablets and Caffeine Anhydrous on behalf of Myanmar nationals, enabling trans-border drug production and trafficking apart from money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement issued on Friday.