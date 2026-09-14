Three Girls Among Four Myanmar Nationals Detained At Bihar's Katihar Railway Station
Katihar Police are probing into their alleged illegal entry into India and their links to Jammu, reports Manish Thakur.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Katihar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained four Myanmar nationals, including a man and three minor girls, from North East Express at the Katihar railway station in Bihar, police said on Monday.
The four were en route from Kamakhya to Anand Vihar and did not possess any valid travel document, police said. The man has been identified as Mohammad Noor (22), they added.
Katihar Rail SP Harishankar Kumar said they did not have any passport, visa or a valid documentation authorising their stay in India. A fifth suspect was also involved but managed to flee the scene upon spotting the RPF patrol team.
"On September 12, a railway police team was conducting a routine patrol when the North East Express arrived at Katihar railway station. Four suspicious individuals were identified during the patrolling. Questioning and investigation revealed that all were citizens of Myanmar, leading to their detention," the Rail SP said.
He said that a mobile phone and railway tickets for the general coach were recovered from them. Also, Rs 220 and 1,090 Taka in Bangladeshi currency were found in their possession. During interrogation, they told police that their family members were living in a camp in Jammu and they were travelling to meet them.
"The actual reason for their journey to Jammu will become clear after further investigation. During questioning, the four also allegedly admitted that they had travelled from Myanmar to a refugee camp in Bangladesh and had entered India via that refugee camp," Kumar said.
Investigation is underway to examine the evidence, travel route and networks involved, police said.
The Rail SP said search has intensified for the individual who fled the scene upon spotting the patrol team. The Railway Police are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to locate him. The police are also trying to determine the nature of the relationship between the absconding individual and the four detained persons, as well as the purpose behind his travelling with them.
The question that is doing the rounds is how these individuals managed to enter India without passports or visas. The police are also probing the actual motive behind the group's journey to Jammu. Rail SP Harishankar Kumar said a thorough investigation is being conducted into all aspects of the case.
Also Read