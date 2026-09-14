ETV Bharat / state

Three Girls Among Four Myanmar Nationals Detained At Bihar's Katihar Railway Station

Katihar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained four Myanmar nationals, including a man and three minor girls, from North East Express at the Katihar railway station in Bihar, police said on Monday.

The four were en route from Kamakhya to Anand Vihar and did not possess any valid travel document, police said. The man has been identified as Mohammad Noor (22), they added.

Katihar Rail SP Harishankar Kumar said they did not have any passport, visa or a valid documentation authorising their stay in India. A fifth suspect was also involved but managed to flee the scene upon spotting the RPF patrol team.

"On September 12, a railway police team was conducting a routine patrol when the North East Express arrived at Katihar railway station. Four suspicious individuals were identified during the patrolling. Questioning and investigation revealed that all were citizens of Myanmar, leading to their detention," the Rail SP said.

He said that a mobile phone and railway tickets for the general coach were recovered from them. Also, Rs 220 and 1,090 Taka in Bangladeshi currency were found in their possession. During interrogation, they told police that their family members were living in a camp in Jammu and they were travelling to meet them.