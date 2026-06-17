ETV Bharat / state

‘My Vote, My Right’ Coalition Launches Bengaluru-Wide Awareness Drive On Voter Rights And SIR Process

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Aishwarya, an activist associated with the campaign, said, "The primary objective is to inform voters about the steps they need to take to ensure that their names remain on the electoral rolls when the SIR process begins in Karnataka on June 20."

The campaign comes ahead of the implementation of the SIR process in Karnataka from June 20. Organisers said the main objective is to help voters understand the steps necessary to ensure that their names remain on the electoral rolls.

The campaign began with coalition members garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Valluvarpuram, behind Mantri Mall. Around 22 members are participating in the three-day awareness drive, which will travel through areas including Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpur and Peenya, besides covering markets, bus stands, industrial areas and other public spaces.

Bengaluru: A city-wide awareness campaign aimed at educating voters about the upcoming SIR process and protecting their voting rights was launched in Bengaluru today by the civil society coalition "My Vote, My Right."

She said volunteers have been interacting with residents, street vendors, workers and pedestrians, distributing pamphlets and encouraging them to contact their Booth Level Officers (BLOs), verify the status of their voter record mapping and keep the required documents ready.

"Many voters remain unaware that a mapping exercise linking the 2002 and 2025 electoral rolls began in November 2025. This process could directly affect voter eligibility under SIR, as voters whose records are not mapped may be required to submit one of the prescribed 11 documents once the process begins," she said.

Bengaluru-wide awareness drive on voter rights and SIR process (ETV Bharat)

The coalition has expressed concern over the impact of the SIR process in states and Union Territories where it has already been implemented. Advocate Vinay Srinivasa said, "This is a matter of serious concern. In the 10 states and three Union Territories where the SIR process has already been implemented, more than seven crore names have reportedly been removed from electoral rolls."

Bengaluru-wide awareness drive on voter rights and SIR process (ETV Bharat)

He alleged that the process has introduced new documentation requirements and procedures that could disproportionately affect economically weaker sections, women, migrant workers, transgender persons, Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims.

Bengaluru-wide awareness drive on voter rights and SIR process (ETV Bharat)

"We have repeatedly brought these concerns to the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka and the state government. However, there has been no significant effort from the Chief Electoral Officer's office to address public concerns or create awareness about the SIR process," Srinivasa said.

Awareness drive on voter rights and SIR process (ETV Bharat)

According to the organisers, the awareness drive is intended to help citizens understand how to contact their local BLOs, verify their 2002 voter details and prepare the documents that may be required under the SIR process. The coalition said the campaign aims to ensure that voters are informed, prepared and able to protect their right to vote.

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