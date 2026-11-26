ETV Bharat / state

My Phone Is Tapped, I'm Under Constant Surveillance: Keralam CM Satheesan

File photo of Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday claimed that his phone is tapped and he himself is under constant surveillance, so he sometimes says wrong things to mislead those listening in. Satheesan made the claims while speaking at a Constitution Day event where he also said that in the current times where artificial intelligence holds sway, people are being denied the chance to think for themselves.

In his speech, the chief minister said that when he was a college student, he had read George Orwell's book '1984' -- a speculative fiction novel about mass surveillance of the people by the state. "After reading the book, I was in a state of tension and insecurity for a month. It was because the book spoke about citizens being under surveillance of the state at all times, wherever they are."

"But now, I have no tension as I know I am under constant surveillance. There are no secrets. I know that my phone is also being tapped. So sometimes I say wrong things to mislead those tapping my phone. Everyone is under surveillance," he claimed. He, however, did not clarify whether the tapping was being done by the central or state agencies. Referring to a new book titled, 'Freedom to Think', Satheesan claimed that people are not being allowed to take decisions for themselves in the current times. He said that in the age where artificial intelligence (AI) holds sway, an individual's decisions are not governed by them, but by somebody else.