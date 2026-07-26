ETV Bharat / state

'My Mother Was Very Worried': 18-Yr-Old Student, Whose Video Of Mumbai Cop Threatening To Plant Drugs Went Viral

Harshvardhan Kadam (18) ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student, whose viral video exposed a Mumbai Police personnel threatening protesters in fake drug case, said his mother was extremely worried about him and his younger brother after the incident but stressed that one should always raise their voice against injustice as keeping mum is not an option. Harshvardhan Kadam had travelled from Ulhasnagar to Dadar on July 22 to participate in a Cockcoach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged NEET irregularities, where he was detained along with several others. While being taken to the Dadar police station in a police van, a constable allegedly used abusive language and threatened to plant "50 grams of powder" in their pockets if they returned to protest, saying it would ruin their lives. He recorded the video and uploaded it, sparking widespread public outrage. Mumbai Police suspended the constable and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harshvardhan said, "If any injustice is being committed against us, we must raise our voices against it; remaining silent is not an option."