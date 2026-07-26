'My Mother Was Very Worried': 18-Yr-Old Student, Whose Video Of Mumbai Cop Threatening To Plant Drugs Went Viral
Harshvardhan Kadam's video showing a Mumbai Police constable threatening to plant drugs on protesters to deter them from joining the protest, sparked public outrage.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Mumbai: An 18-year-old student, whose viral video exposed a Mumbai Police personnel threatening protesters in fake drug case, said his mother was extremely worried about him and his younger brother after the incident but stressed that one should always raise their voice against injustice as keeping mum is not an option.
Harshvardhan Kadam had travelled from Ulhasnagar to Dadar on July 22 to participate in a Cockcoach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged NEET irregularities, where he was detained along with several others. While being taken to the Dadar police station in a police van, a constable allegedly used abusive language and threatened to plant "50 grams of powder" in their pockets if they returned to protest, saying it would ruin their lives. He recorded the video and uploaded it, sparking widespread public outrage.
Mumbai Police suspended the constable and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harshvardhan said, "If any injustice is being committed against us, we must raise our voices against it; remaining silent is not an option."
Harshvardhan said, on July 22, he went to Dadar to support a student protest led by CJP. "The rally was heading from Dadar to Shivaji Park, when police detained some students. I was filming the incident but a police personnel noticed this and asked me not to record. I then left the spot," he said.
After the rally resumed, he joined the protest with another group of students and was detained. "As soon as I was detained, I started recording on my mobile phone. The police tried to take away my phone but I refused to hand it over. While we were being taken to the Dadar police station, a police personnel threatened me inside the van. I recorded it on my mobile, uploaded it on social media," he said.
Harshvardhan, a class 12 pass-out, said, his mother was very worried about him as she started receiving numerous calls after the incident. "I lost my father and it is just the three of us- my mother, my younger brother, and myself. After the incident, my mother was very worried and asked me why I had done it. It was natural for her to be concerned," he said.
Amit Thackeray, president of the MNS Vidyarthi Sena, called him and reassured that they are with him. "I have completed my 12th standard and am currently studying CS. I wanted to become a pilot, but I wasn't selected due to my short stature. Had I become scared to record the video, the truth would not have been revealed and many protesters would have been affected," said Harshvardhan.
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