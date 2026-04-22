'My Heart No Longer Wants To Trek To Baisaran': Sense Of Dread A Year After Pahalgam Bloodbath
As the Pahalgam attack completed a year on Wednesday, a ponywalla recalls the gruesome incident, and tourists visiting Kashmir express how they feel.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Srinagar/Pahalgam: Baisaran was known for its lush green meadows ringed by mountainous and dense pine forests. On April 22, 2025, that changed forever after terrorists carried out a bloodbath at the scenic spot located around seven kilometres from Pahalgam town.
Armed with automatic rifles, they killed 26 innocents, including 25 tourists and a local ponywalla, in one of the most dastardly terror attacks in Kashmir.
As the terror attack marks its first anniversary, the memory of the tragedy has not faded away. For Mohammad Waheed, it has been a year since he took the uphill trek on the fateful day to rescue the survivors. The memory is still fresh as he recalls receiving a message on the phone when he had gone to a neighbouring village alongside his relative.
As he made his way through shortcut routes on the pony, the gruesome sight could not fit into his mind.
"I could not process what had happened at first. It changed my world in an instant," said Waheed, who was the first to reach the meadow following the attack. He is the president of the local pony association with a strength of over 700.
"We recited the Kalima, fearing we might not make it back. Around us were women and children, crying and wailing. We tried to comfort them, telling them we were there for their safety and offering them water from abandoned stalls.”
He describes the scenes as frightening, as the bodies were beyond recognition, while survivors stood, numbed, not able to understand what had happened as they surrounded the bodies of their kin.
“I couldn’t bear to look at the bodies. I asked my colleagues to come,” he said. "Among the dead, we found a man from Maharashtra who was still alive. I remember a woman fainted on horseback. We gave her water, and she refused to go down the hill as she said they had come as a pair, and how could she leave alone?”
Following the attack, the J&K LG Manoj Sinha-led administration ordered the closure of nearly 50 tourist spots, including Baisaran, across Jammu and Kashmir.
While most destinations have since then been reopened, Baisaran remains closed. A year later, as Waheed struggles with his livelihood, the scenes are deeply etched in his memory. "My heart no longer wants to go to Baisaran if it is reopened. I can send someone with my pony for livelihood,” he said.
As for the tourists who have started to trickle back into Kashmir, they say that while Pahalgam was on their minds, they went ahead with their plan to visit the valley.
To safeguard them and neutralise any threats, authorities had beefed up security across Kashmir ahead of the Pahalgam attack anniversary. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed at important places, including tourist resorts.
Strolling near the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Wednesday, Ajay Pawar, a tourist from Mumbai, told ETV Bharat that Pahalgam was in his travel itinerary.
"This is our first visit to Kashmir. We are planning to visit Pahalgam tomorrow or the day after. While many were afraid to come here (after the Pahalgam attack), we felt we should go and visit," he said.
Vikas Gupta, who accompanied Pawar, said he felt "very good" visiting Lal Chowk. "This is our first time visiting Kashmir. We will visit the Dal Lake," he said. Asked if they planned to visit Pahalgam, Gupta said they would "see and plan their visit in a few days".
In the aftermath of the attack, the relentless pursuit has given security forces some big wins, including eliminating three terrorists responsible for the deadly attack during 'Operation Mahadev' in the higher reaches of the Valley. Since then, about 46 terrorists have been killed across the union territory.
Two highly trained specialised units, Markhor for Jammu’s dense forests and Snow Leopards for the high-altitude peaks in Kashmir, were set up. These units were trained at Andhra Pradesh’s Greyhounds commando facilities, where specialised units train to fight Maoists.
The reset prompted significant changes in the security apparatus to counter terrorists operating out of dense forests in both Kashmir and Jammu, a senior official said.
Paying tributes to the slain tourists, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said their memory endures indelibly in the hearts.
“We will not forget. We will not forgive,” he said, vowing India’s united stand against terrorism. “We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, too, vowed to fight terrorism and paid tributes to the slain tourists.
"One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace."
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