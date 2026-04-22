ETV Bharat / state

'My Heart No Longer Wants To Trek To Baisaran': Sense Of Dread A Year After Pahalgam Bloodbath

A security personnel carries out checking operations on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar/Pahalgam: Baisaran was known for its lush green meadows ringed by mountainous and dense pine forests. On April 22, 2025, that changed forever after terrorists carried out a bloodbath at the scenic spot located around seven kilometres from Pahalgam town.

Armed with automatic rifles, they killed 26 innocents, including 25 tourists and a local ponywalla, in one of the most dastardly terror attacks in Kashmir.

Pahalgam attack anniversary: Security tightened across Kashmir as tourists begin to return (ETV Bharat)

As the terror attack marks its first anniversary, the memory of the tragedy has not faded away. For Mohammad Waheed, it has been a year since he took the uphill trek on the fateful day to rescue the survivors. The memory is still fresh as he recalls receiving a message on the phone when he had gone to a neighbouring village alongside his relative.

As he made his way through shortcut routes on the pony, the gruesome sight could not fit into his mind.

"I could not process what had happened at first. It changed my world in an instant," said Waheed, who was the first to reach the meadow following the attack. He is the president of the local pony association with a strength of over 700.

"We recited the Kalima, fearing we might not make it back. Around us were women and children, crying and wailing. We tried to comfort them, telling them we were there for their safety and offering them water from abandoned stalls.”

Mohammad Waheed (ETV Bharat)

He describes the scenes as frightening, as the bodies were beyond recognition, while survivors stood, numbed, not able to understand what had happened as they surrounded the bodies of their kin.

“I couldn’t bear to look at the bodies. I asked my colleagues to come,” he said. "Among the dead, we found a man from Maharashtra who was still alive. I remember a woman fainted on horseback. We gave her water, and she refused to go down the hill as she said they had come as a pair, and how could she leave alone?”

Following the attack, the J&K LG Manoj Sinha-led administration ordered the closure of nearly 50 tourist spots, including Baisaran, across Jammu and Kashmir.