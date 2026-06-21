ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: MVA Boycotts CM's Tea Meet Over Govt's 'Failure On Key Issues'

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature’s monsoon session beginning June 22, the opposition coalition the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a boycott of the customary tea meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

At a joint press conference, senior MVA leaders including Bhaskar Jadhav, Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil, Satej Patil, Anil Parab and Ambadas Danve slammed the Mahayuti government for failing to address critical crises gripping the state. The leaders accused the government of neglecting pressing public issues such as drought, farm distress, law and order failures, and concerns surrounding NEET examination irregularities.

"During the election period, the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme was introduced. However, 81 lakh women have now been removed from the scheme. Their votes were secured, and subsequently, they were excluded," said Jadhav. He also questioned the government, asking, "How did 15,000 men manage to avail the benefits of this scheme?"

Jadhav alleged that the government remained inactive despite the drought crisis. The MVA, which has been protesting against the Mahayuti government for a long time.