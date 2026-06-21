Maharashtra: MVA Boycotts CM's Tea Meet Over Govt's 'Failure On Key Issues'
The opposition alliance MVA has accused the Mahayuti government of ignoring the issues of farmers and women, among others
Published : June 21, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature’s monsoon session beginning June 22, the opposition coalition the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a boycott of the customary tea meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
At a joint press conference, senior MVA leaders including Bhaskar Jadhav, Jitendra Awhad, Jayant Patil, Satej Patil, Anil Parab and Ambadas Danve slammed the Mahayuti government for failing to address critical crises gripping the state. The leaders accused the government of neglecting pressing public issues such as drought, farm distress, law and order failures, and concerns surrounding NEET examination irregularities.
"During the election period, the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme was introduced. However, 81 lakh women have now been removed from the scheme. Their votes were secured, and subsequently, they were excluded," said Jadhav. He also questioned the government, asking, "How did 15,000 men manage to avail the benefits of this scheme?"
Jadhav alleged that the government remained inactive despite the drought crisis. The MVA, which has been protesting against the Mahayuti government for a long time.
The government is ignoring many issues like the severe drought in the state, crop loan relief for farmers, and the failure of the law and order system, the leaders said.
The opposition has also sent a letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis, launching a scathing attack on the government's functioning.
"Maharashtra's economy has collapsed, and the government is mired in internal infighting. Farmers are not receiving a fair minimum support price. The government is ignoring the fact that farmers have not yet received the benefits of the loan waiver scheme announced last year," said Congress leader Satej Patil.
"The post of Leader of the Opposition is a constitutional one, while this government is willing to appoint a Deputy Chief Minister, it is unwilling to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, thereby making a mockery of democracy. If we held the position of Leader of the Opposition, we could certainly articulate the people's demands more forcefully in the legislature; however, the government continues to ignore the issues faced by the public."
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