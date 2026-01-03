ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur Youth Creates Fake AI Videos Of President Murmu, PM Modi; Arrested By Cyber Police

Muzaffarpur: A team of cyber police on Friday arrested a youth from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly creating AI-generated fake videos misusing the voice and image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu and circulating those on social media platforms.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar Raj, a resident of Bhagwanpur village under Bochahan police station area.

Police said the fake videos amounted to a serious violation of the dignity of the country's highest constitutional offices.

The matter came to light on Friday (January 2) during routine social media monitoring, when fake AI-generated videos using the name, appearance and voice of the President and the Prime Minister were detected. Taking note of the seriousness of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar immediately ordered an thorough investigation.

Subsequently, a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) collected technical evidence, identified the accused and arrested him. Police also seized the mobile phone used by the accused to create the videos.