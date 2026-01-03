Muzaffarpur Youth Creates Fake AI Videos Of President Murmu, PM Modi; Arrested By Cyber Police
Cyber police arrested a youth for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated fake videos misusing voice and images of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A team of cyber police on Friday arrested a youth from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly creating AI-generated fake videos misusing the voice and image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu and circulating those on social media platforms.
The arrested accused has been identified as Pramod Kumar Raj, a resident of Bhagwanpur village under Bochahan police station area.
Police said the fake videos amounted to a serious violation of the dignity of the country's highest constitutional offices.
The matter came to light on Friday (January 2) during routine social media monitoring, when fake AI-generated videos using the name, appearance and voice of the President and the Prime Minister were detected. Taking note of the seriousness of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar immediately ordered an thorough investigation.
Subsequently, a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) collected technical evidence, identified the accused and arrested him. Police also seized the mobile phone used by the accused to create the videos.
Speaking to media, Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said that a case has been registered at the cyber police station. "During interrogation, it was found that the accused had edited and created the videos using AI technology," Singh stated.
Police said the purpose of the fake videos was to spread confusion among the public, damage the reputation of constitutional institutions, and create distrust towards democratic systems, which could have affected social harmony and law and order.
सोशल मीडिया पर ए0आई0 तकनीक से वीडियो/ऑडियो एडिट करके वायरल करने वाला अपराधकर्मी गिरफ्तार...#BiharPolice #Muzaffarpurpolice #janpolice #bihar_police_for_your_help pic.twitter.com/jgEqTmEDpF— Muzaffarpur Police (@MuzaffarpurPol3) January 2, 2026
Following Pramod's arrest, police are now verifying his criminal background by contacting other police stations, including Bochahan. If any previous cases are found, the accused will be taken on remand for further questioning, Singh said.
Meanwhile, the cyber police has appealed to the public to remain alert and avoid sharing fake or misleading content in social media.
