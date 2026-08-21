Muzaffarpur Woman 'Poisons' 30-Month-Old Child To Death, Detained After Family Lodges Police Complaint
Police have detained the child's mother after her in-laws alleged that she fed him a biscuit mixed with a poisonous substance, reports Vivek Kumar.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Police have detained a woman from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district following a complaint by her in-laws after her two-and-a-half-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.
The incident took place in Tengrahan North Tola under the Rampur Hari police station area of Minapur block. The deceased child has been identified as Aryan Kumar, son of Akhilesh Ram who works as a labourer in Punjab.
Police have detained Aryan's mother Aarti Kumari for questioning after the family alleged that she fed him a biscuit mixed with a poisonous substance.
Aryan's grandfather Kailash Ram said Akhilesh married Aarti around seven years ago. The couple often indulged in quarrels, and Aarti allegedly left for her parental home several times without informing the family.
According to the family, Aarti had gone to her parental home around 15 days ago and returned on Wednesday evening.
Thursday afternoon, Aryan's grandparents had gone out to work. It was during this time that Aarti mixed a poisonous substance in a biscuit and fed it to the child, the family alleged.
After the child's health deteriorated and he cried out loud, neighbours rushed to the spot. However, by the time they arrived, he had died.
Receiving information, Rampur Hari police reached the spot and called an Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence.
The child's body was then taken into police custody and sent to SKMCH for a post mortem.
Rampur Hari SHO Anjali Kumari said prima facie it seems the child died after consuming a poisonous substance. "Police are investigating the matter keeping all aspects in mind. The actual cause of death will become clear after the post mortem report is received. Prima facie, the child is suspected to have died after consuming a poisonous substance. The child's mother has been detained and is being interrogated," she said.
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