ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur Woman 'Poisons' 30-Month-Old Child To Death, Detained After Family Lodges Police Complaint

Muzaffarpur: Police have detained a woman from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district following a complaint by her in-laws after her two-and-a-half-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.

The incident took place in Tengrahan North Tola under the Rampur Hari police station area of Minapur block. The deceased child has been identified as Aryan Kumar, son of Akhilesh Ram who works as a labourer in Punjab.

Police have detained Aryan's mother Aarti Kumari for questioning after the family alleged that she fed him a biscuit mixed with a poisonous substance.

Aryan's grandfather Kailash Ram said Akhilesh married Aarti around seven years ago. The couple often indulged in quarrels, and Aarti allegedly left for her parental home several times without informing the family.

According to the family, Aarti had gone to her parental home around 15 days ago and returned on Wednesday evening.

Thursday afternoon, Aryan's grandparents had gone out to work. It was during this time that Aarti mixed a poisonous substance in a biscuit and fed it to the child, the family alleged.