Muzaffarpur Man Turns Home Into Museum Preserving 40 Years Of Music History
For nearly four decades, he has collected records, audio equipment and other music-related memorabilia, and now he has turned his home into a private museum.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Many people enjoy listening to music, but few dedicate decades to preserving its history. Yashwant Parashar, a resident of Sherpur in Muzaffarpur, is one such music enthusiast. For nearly four decades, Parashar has collected records, audio equipment and other music-related memorabilia, and now he has turned his home into a private museum and library dedicated to the history of music.
His collection includes vintage gramophones, LP records, 78 RPM records, audio cassettes, CDs, transistor radios and sound systems from different eras. He estimates that his physical collection has grown to around 15,000 items and continues to expand.
His collection extends far beyond Hindi and traditional Indian music. It includes Indian classical and folk music, jazz, rock and roll, Western classical music and ethnic music from different parts of the world.
Parashar's interest in music began during his childhood when the internet, social media and online music platforms did not exist. Radio was one of the primary ways people listened to music.
“Music has been a part of my life since childhood. Since the music I wanted was not always available when I wanted to hear it, I began buying audio cassettes. What started during my school days gradually turned into a collection,” Parashar said.
Radio programmes further expanded his interest in different genres. He began collecting cassettes so that he could listen to. Parashar said he began systematically collecting audio cassettes and other music-related items around 1981-82. There was no initial plan to build a large collection. He simply continued buying cassettes, records and equipment of his personal interest in music.
As LP records gradually gave way to audio cassettes, Parashar began acquiring old records whenever he found them. He later started looking for 78 RPM gramophone records, contacting old markets, scrap dealers and senior collectors in his search for rare pieces.
Parashar currently has more than 500 authentic 78 RPM records. Among the collection is an English-model gramophone dating to around 1940, along with a transistor from the 1960s and other vintage music equipment.
According to Parashar, German engineers made some of the earliest recordings in India for the Gramophone Company during that period.
“My collection includes an English-model gramophone from around 1940, a transistor from the 1960s and several other pieces of vintage music equipment. I also have a record from the early 1902 recording lot featuring Malika Jan,” he said. Apart from vintage music, he also collects contemporary music released on vinyl, which shows the evolution of recorded music from the early 20th century to the present.
Indian classical music occupies a significant part of Parashar's music room. His collection also includes folk, pop and international music from different traditions.
Parashar has studied music himself, with his initial interest in Indian classical music. Over time, however, his curiosity expanded to different forms of music. His collection includes jazz, rock and roll, Western classical music and folk and ethnic music from various parts of the world.
For Parashar, music is more than something to listen to or collect. He believes it has given him a way to explore art, culture and history. His reading and research into music eventually led him to explore other subjects and introduced him to people from different fields.
Although people often refer to him as a “music collector,” Parashar calls himself a lifelong student and explorer of music. He believes there are much larger music collections in India and sees his own collection primarily as the result of a lifelong personal passion.
People from India and abroad also visit Parashar's music room to explore the collection and seek information. He said visitors are not interested only in viewing old equipment and records. Researchers also approach him when they need information about the history of music, particular recordings or projects involving archival material.
Parashar formally studied science and later pursued management before spending several years working in the corporate sector. He then served as a school principal for around 15 years and continued to pursue his passion for music.
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