ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur Man Turns Home Into Museum Preserving 40 Years Of Music History

Muzaffarpur: Many people enjoy listening to music, but few dedicate decades to preserving its history. Yashwant Parashar, a resident of Sherpur in Muzaffarpur, is one such music enthusiast. For nearly four decades, Parashar has collected records, audio equipment and other music-related memorabilia, and now he has turned his home into a private museum and library dedicated to the history of music.

His collection includes vintage gramophones, LP records, 78 RPM records, audio cassettes, CDs, transistor radios and sound systems from different eras. He estimates that his physical collection has grown to around 15,000 items and continues to expand.

His collection extends far beyond Hindi and traditional Indian music. It includes Indian classical and folk music, jazz, rock and roll, Western classical music and ethnic music from different parts of the world.

Parashar's interest in music began during his childhood when the internet, social media and online music platforms did not exist. Radio was one of the primary ways people listened to music.

“Music has been a part of my life since childhood. Since the music I wanted was not always available when I wanted to hear it, I began buying audio cassettes. What started during my school days gradually turned into a collection,” Parashar said.

Radio programmes further expanded his interest in different genres. He began collecting cassettes so that he could listen to. Parashar said he began systematically collecting audio cassettes and other music-related items around 1981-82. There was no initial plan to build a large collection. He simply continued buying cassettes, records and equipment of his personal interest in music.

As LP records gradually gave way to audio cassettes, Parashar began acquiring old records whenever he found them. He later started looking for 78 RPM gramophone records, contacting old markets, scrap dealers and senior collectors in his search for rare pieces.

Parashar currently has more than 500 authentic 78 RPM records. Among the collection is an English-model gramophone dating to around 1940, along with a transistor from the 1960s and other vintage music equipment.