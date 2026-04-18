Israel-US War On Iran Hits Bihar's Lahthi Hub: Muzaffarpur Market Slumps Amid Supply Chain Disruptions
The ongoing tensions have severely impacted the availability of key raw materials, leading to a sharp rise in prices and a slump in demand
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The famed lahthi (lac bangle) market of Islampur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur - once bustling even late into the night - now wears a deserted look, as global tensions disrupt the supply chain of this traditional industry.
Known as India's largest hub for lac bangles, the nearly 90-year-old Islampur Lahthi Bazaar houses over 250 shops and generates business worth crores during the wedding season. However, traders say the ongoing tensions linked to the Iran war and West Asia crisis have severely impacted the availability of key raw materials, leading to a sharp rise in prices and a slump in demand.
''Raw materials that used to arrive from abroad, including China and Dubai, are no longer coming on time. There is a shortage, and prices have gone up. Despite the wedding season, sales have dropped,” said trader Mohammad Mubarak.
According to shopkeepers, essential materials such as decorative stones, glitter, and polishing chemicals - largely routed through Dubai -have become scarce, pushing prices up by 25% to 30%. The ripple effect has hit artisans hard, with many scaling down or halting work altogether. Making lac bangles is laborious and is completely dependent on the skill of the artisans.
Veteran artisan Mohammad Lal said over 200 workers have been affected. ''I’ve been in this trade for 40 years, but have never seen such a slowdown. Earlier, we worked round the clock during wedding season. Now, there are barely any orders,'' he said.
Shopkeepers estimate that the market, which usually clocks over ₹10 crore in seasonal business and exports to countries including the United States, is witnessing a significant downturn this year. ''During good times, there was hardly any space in the shop. It was always bustling, but now it's quiet. Some raw materials are sourced from Bengal and Jaipur, apart from Dubai. Prices have increased by nearly 30%, and customers are staying away,'' said trader Mohammad Firoz, of Baba Lahthi.
The bangle making process involves several steps such as preparation of lac, a natural resin obtained from insects found on trees, is cleaned and heated, making it soft and pliable and the second step is the colour addition, where desired coloured or chemical dyes are added to the heated lac. The third step is formation, when the lac is placed on an iron mould, rotated, and stretched into a cylinder to make the bangle.
The fourth and important step is design and decoration, during which stones, beads, glitter, mirrors, and other decorative elements are applied to the bangles, enhancing their attractive appearance. The final step is polishing the bangles with chemicals, which makes the bangles unique.
Lahthi holds deep cultural significance in Bihar and across North India, especially as an essential part of bridal adornment. However, rising costs and supply shortages are now threatening this tradition.
Traders expressed cautious optimism after reports that the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial global shipping route - has been reopened following a ceasefire announcement involving Iran. They hope normalcy in trade routes will revive supplies and bring relief to the struggling market.
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