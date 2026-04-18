ETV Bharat / state

Israel-US War On Iran Hits Bihar's Lahthi Hub: Muzaffarpur Market Slumps Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Muzaffarpur: The famed lahthi (lac bangle) market of Islampur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur - once bustling even late into the night - now wears a deserted look, as global tensions disrupt the supply chain of this traditional industry.

Known as India's largest hub for lac bangles, the nearly 90-year-old Islampur Lahthi Bazaar houses over 250 shops and generates business worth crores during the wedding season. However, traders say the ongoing tensions linked to the Iran war and West Asia crisis have severely impacted the availability of key raw materials, leading to a sharp rise in prices and a slump in demand.

''Raw materials that used to arrive from abroad, including China and Dubai, are no longer coming on time. There is a shortage, and prices have gone up. Despite the wedding season, sales have dropped,” said trader Mohammad Mubarak.

According to shopkeepers, essential materials such as decorative stones, glitter, and polishing chemicals - largely routed through Dubai -have become scarce, pushing prices up by 25% to 30%. The ripple effect has hit artisans hard, with many scaling down or halting work altogether. Making lac bangles is laborious and is completely dependent on the skill of the artisans.

Veteran artisan Mohammad Lal said over 200 workers have been affected. ''I’ve been in this trade for 40 years, but have never seen such a slowdown. Earlier, we worked round the clock during wedding season. Now, there are barely any orders,'' he said.