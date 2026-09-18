ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur: Labourer's Body Found In Rented Room, Face And Eyes Injured; Wife, Two Children Missing

Muzaffarpur: The discovery of a labourer's body in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has caused concern in the area. The deceased had serious injuries on his face and around his eyes, raising suspicion that he may have been killed before his eyes were injured. The incident took place in Chanakyapuri.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old Upendra Paswan, a resident of Raghopur in Minapur. Upendra had been living in a rented house in Chanakyapuri with his wife and two children for about two and a half months. He worked as a labourer.

One of the key points being investigated by police is that Upendra's wife and their two children were also not found at the house after his death. Police are searching for them and questioning family members and people living in the surrounding area.

Body Found Inside Room

Landlord Shiv Shankar Singh said Upendra had rented the room for Rs 1,800 a month. On Friday morning, the milkman arrived as usual. After delivering milk to another tenant, he went to Upendra's room and called out.

When there was no response, the milkman pushed the door, which opened. Upendra's body was found lying inside the room.

"The milkman called out when he came to deliver the milk, but when there was no response, he pushed the door. He found him lying inside and then informed the tenant next door. When we came to know about it, we called Dial 112," Shiv Shankar Singh said.

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