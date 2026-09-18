Muzaffarpur: Labourer's Body Found In Rented Room, Face And Eyes Injured; Wife, Two Children Missing
A forensic examination is underway before the body is sent for post-mortem, with police yet to establish how the injuries were caused.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The discovery of a labourer's body in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has caused concern in the area. The deceased had serious injuries on his face and around his eyes, raising suspicion that he may have been killed before his eyes were injured. The incident took place in Chanakyapuri.
Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old Upendra Paswan, a resident of Raghopur in Minapur. Upendra had been living in a rented house in Chanakyapuri with his wife and two children for about two and a half months. He worked as a labourer.
One of the key points being investigated by police is that Upendra's wife and their two children were also not found at the house after his death. Police are searching for them and questioning family members and people living in the surrounding area.
Body Found Inside Room
Landlord Shiv Shankar Singh said Upendra had rented the room for Rs 1,800 a month. On Friday morning, the milkman arrived as usual. After delivering milk to another tenant, he went to Upendra's room and called out.
When there was no response, the milkman pushed the door, which opened. Upendra's body was found lying inside the room.
"The milkman called out when he came to deliver the milk, but when there was no response, he pushed the door. He found him lying inside and then informed the tenant next door. When we came to know about it, we called Dial 112," Shiv Shankar Singh said.
Landlord Unaware Of Family Dispute
The landlord said Upendra had been living with his wife and children and that he was not aware of any dispute within the family.
Police are questioning the landlord and people in the surrounding area as they try to determine what happened and why Upendra died.
FSL Team Collects Evidence
After receiving information, a police team from Ahiyapur police station reached the spot. Town-2 SDPO Karthikeyan K A also visited the scene and assessed the situation.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot and is collecting evidence. Police said the body will be sent for post-mortem examination after the forensic examination at the scene is completed.
Ahiyapur SHO Sharat Kumar said police received information about the death of a person at a house in Chanakyapuri.
"An FSL team is collecting evidence from the scene. The body will be sent for post-mortem after that. At present, police are investigating the entire matter," Kumar said.
He added, "The deceased lived here on rent. We received information from the control room in the morning that a man's body was lying inside his house. He had been living here for around two to two-and-a-half months and worked as a labourer. His wife and two children also lived with him, but they are currently not here."
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