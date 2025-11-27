ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Pet Bulldog Attack

Muzaffarpur: A tragic incident in Muzaffarpur, Bihar has left a four-year-old girl dead after a brutal attack by a pet bulldog. Shivani, daughter of Kamlesh Sahni, succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), sparking panic and outrage throughout the Mohjama village area under Paru police station jurisdiction. The attack occurred Tuesday evening when Shivani was walking with her siblings to attend a puja at the village temple.

According to eyewitnesses, a young man was walking his bulldog on a chain when it suddenly slipped from his hand, and the dog attacked at the children. While two siblings managed to escape, the bulldog grabbed Shivani in its jaws and mauled her for approximately five minutes before anyone could intervene. The dog tore off her scalp and hair, causing her to lose consciousness.

"My youngest daughter Shivani was attacked in a very inhumane manner by the dog. She fell unconscious on the ground," said Kamlesh Sahni. The critically injured child was rushed to the Central Health Center for first aid before being referred to SKMCH, where she died.