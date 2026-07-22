Muzaffarpur Double Murder: Victims' Son Watched CCTV Feed Of Rambagh Chaura Murders Live On Cellphone
The murderer was a new tenant who arrived carrying only a bag and a satchel and leased a room on July 18.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A chilling detail has emerged regarding the double murder in the Rambag Chauri area under the Mithanpura police station limits in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Nikhil Kumar, a software engineer based in Bengaluru, was monitoring the live feed from his home's CCTV cameras on his mobile phone, when he was horrified to witness a gruesome crime unfolding inside the house.
On Monday evening, Nikhil observed the live movements of 2-3 suspicious individuals inside the house via the camera feed. On screen, he also saw his mother, Neelam Kunwar, running towards the roof in a desperate attempt to save her life. He repeatedly tried calling his parents from Bengaluru, but both their mobile phones were switched off.
Sensing that something terrible was happening, Nikhil immediately called Amit Kumar alias Chikku, a neighbour in Muzaffarpur. When Amit arrived with a torch and entered the first-floor room, he found the blood-soaked body of Ashok Kumar lying on bed. The killer — a tenant — had struck him multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon.
Subsequently, at Nikhil's behest, the neighbour went to the second floor, where he discovered the body of the mother, Neelam Kunwar. The killer had tied her hands and feet to the bed with a rope and taped her mouth shut before strangling her to death by tightening a gamchha around her neck. Police believe the husband was murdered first, followed by the wife on the second floor.
"Their son called us, saying he noticed something amiss on CCTV and asked us to check the rooms. When we went inside, we found both of them dead. We discovered the uncle's body on the first floor and the aunt's body on the third floor," said Amit Kumar.
Tenant As Killer
The perpetrator behind the horrific crime was none other than a new tenant, who had moved in just two days prior. According to a long-time tenant, Krishna Devi, and the preliminary police investigation, the accused young man had rented a room on the second floor of the house on July 18. He had arrived carrying only a bag and a satchel as part of a premeditated plan. The same young man was seen fleeing on CCTV footage around 4 pm on Monday. The police are currently searching for him.
"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of the City SP. Based on technical and scientific evidence, the case will soon be solved, and the accused will be arrested," said Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SSP.
After committing the crime, the tenant made off with the couple's mobile phones and documents to eliminate evidence. Police and the FSL team found only gloves and pieces of rope at the crime scene. The DIU's technical team is investigating the location and call details of the missing mobile phones.
The couple's daughter, Geeta, said her father was a law-abiding man who would collect all necessary documents and ID proofs from any tenant before renting out the premises. The family strongly suspects that the accused tenant fled with those documents as well, fearing arrest.
Their son, Nikhil, mentioned that his father, Ashok Kunwar, had retired from Punjab National Bank in 2014 and was popularly known as 'Cashier Sahab'. He had undergone bypass and liver surgeries a few months prior, leaving him quite frail. The tenant took advantage of this vulnerability to target the affable elderly couple.
Also Read:
- Sickle Inserted Into Woman’s Private Part By Thief In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical
- Honour Killing Over Inter-Caste Love Marriage In Muzzafarpur; Police Report The Girl's Maternal Family Planned Her Murder
- Severe Irregularities Including An Illegal ICU Come To Light in Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Probe