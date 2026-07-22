ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur Double Murder: Victims' Son Watched CCTV Feed Of Rambagh Chaura Murders Live On Cellphone

Muzaffarpur: A chilling detail has emerged regarding the double murder in the Rambag Chauri area under the Mithanpura police station limits in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Nikhil Kumar, a software engineer based in Bengaluru, was monitoring the live feed from his home's CCTV cameras on his mobile phone, when he was horrified to witness a gruesome crime unfolding inside the house.

On Monday evening, Nikhil observed the live movements of 2-3 suspicious individuals inside the house via the camera feed. On screen, he also saw his mother, Neelam Kunwar, running towards the roof in a desperate attempt to save her life. He repeatedly tried calling his parents from Bengaluru, but both their mobile phones were switched off.

Sensing that something terrible was happening, Nikhil immediately called Amit Kumar alias Chikku, a neighbour in Muzaffarpur. When Amit arrived with a torch and entered the first-floor room, he found the blood-soaked body of Ashok Kumar lying on bed. The killer — a tenant — had struck him multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon.

Subsequently, at Nikhil's behest, the neighbour went to the second floor, where he discovered the body of the mother, Neelam Kunwar. The killer had tied her hands and feet to the bed with a rope and taped her mouth shut before strangling her to death by tightening a gamchha around her neck. Police believe the husband was murdered first, followed by the wife on the second floor.

"Their son called us, saying he noticed something amiss on CCTV and asked us to check the rooms. When we went inside, we found both of them dead. We discovered the uncle's body on the first floor and the aunt's body on the third floor," said Amit Kumar.

Tenant As Killer