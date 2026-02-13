ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur Court Summons DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Over Remarks On North Indian Women

Muzaffarpur: Trouble has mounted for Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), after a court in Muzaffarpur issued a summons against him over his alleged objectionable remarks about North Indian women. The court has directed him to appear in person on February 23.

The order was passed by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-I (West), Muzaffarpur, in a complaint case filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. The directive was issued following a hearing held on Friday.

Complainant Sudhir Kumar Ojha stated that the DMK leader has repeatedly made controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma and people from North India. In his recent statement, Ojha pointed out that Maran commented on North Indian women, which is insulting to the region as well as its women.

"Dayanidhi Maran, who is a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, made a controversial statement on January 14 in which he said that women and girls of North India are only meant for cooking and bearing children. I filed a criminal complaint on January 16 regarding this matter. Today, the court has issued a notice directing him to appear in person on February 23,” Ojha stated in his complaint.