Muzaffarpur Court Summons DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Over Remarks On North Indian Women
The order was passed by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-I (West), Muzaffarpur, in a complaint case filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Trouble has mounted for Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), after a court in Muzaffarpur issued a summons against him over his alleged objectionable remarks about North Indian women. The court has directed him to appear in person on February 23.
The order was passed by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-I (West), Muzaffarpur, in a complaint case filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. The directive was issued following a hearing held on Friday.
Complainant Sudhir Kumar Ojha stated that the DMK leader has repeatedly made controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma and people from North India. In his recent statement, Ojha pointed out that Maran commented on North Indian women, which is insulting to the region as well as its women.
"Dayanidhi Maran, who is a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, made a controversial statement on January 14 in which he said that women and girls of North India are only meant for cooking and bearing children. I filed a criminal complaint on January 16 regarding this matter. Today, the court has issued a notice directing him to appear in person on February 23,” Ojha stated in his complaint.
The complaint has been registered against Maran under Sections 74, 75, 79, 192, 298, 352, and 251(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant alleged that the statement was made with the intent to gain political advantage ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
It all started on January 14 while the MP was delivering a speech at Quaid-e-Millat Government College for Women in Chennai. He had reportedly said that laptops distributed by the state government were being used by beneficiaries for studies and interviews, which made the government proud. Later, during the speech, he allegedly said, "We encourage you to study in Tamil Nadu. But in North Indian states, women are told not to work and to stay inside the house, work in the kitchen, and bear children."
In the past, Maran had made remarks about migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, stating that Hindi-speaking migrants from these places come to Tamil Nadu to work in construction or clean roads and toilets.
Read More: