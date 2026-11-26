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Muzaffarnagar Riots: Eight Acquitted Due To Lack of Evidence

Muzaffarnagar riot-affected people battle against damp and dew at the Malakpur relief camp ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Muzaffarnagar: A local court has acquitted eight people in a triple murder case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, observing that the prosecution failed to establish the charges due to lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar on Wednesday acquitted the eight accused after 33 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant Ajendra Kumar, turned hostile during cross-examination and did not support the prosecution's version, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.

Sharma said police had registered a case of triple murder against 10 people, identified as Azad, Shaukat, Zila, Aas Mohammad, Shakir Ali, Noor Hasan, Liyakat, Ali Mohammad, Saud and Yameen. According to the prosecution, Rajvir (60), Vikas (21) and Mahendra (65) were killed in an attack on September 7, 2013, when they were returning home after attending a panchayat in Purbalian village in the district.