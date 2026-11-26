Muzaffarnagar Riots: Eight Acquitted Due To Lack of Evidence
More than 60 people were killed, and over 40,000 were displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A local court has acquitted eight people in a triple murder case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, observing that the prosecution failed to establish the charges due to lack of evidence.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar on Wednesday acquitted the eight accused after 33 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant Ajendra Kumar, turned hostile during cross-examination and did not support the prosecution's version, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.
Sharma said police had registered a case of triple murder against 10 people, identified as Azad, Shaukat, Zila, Aas Mohammad, Shakir Ali, Noor Hasan, Liyakat, Ali Mohammad, Saud and Yameen.
According to the prosecution, Rajvir (60), Vikas (21) and Mahendra (65) were killed in an attack on September 7, 2013, when they were returning home after attending a panchayat in Purbalian village in the district.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against all 10 accused. During the pendency of the trial, two accused, Saud and Yameen, died.
More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 were displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. The SIT had investigated 175 cases related to the riots and filed chargesheets against the accused.
Also read: