ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarnagar Riots: Court Allows Withdrawal Of Case Against 25 BJP Leaders, Hindu Activists

Muzaffarnagar: A special MP-MLA court has allowed the prosecution to withdraw a case against 25 BJP leaders and Hindu activists, including Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and former state minister Suresh Rana, in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots-related case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate/MP-MLA court judge Devendra Kumar Faujdar allowed the prosecution's application seeking withdrawal of the case on Wednesday, prosecution officer Rahul Singh said.

The accused were facing trial for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties and inciting communal tension through speeches at a mahapanchayat held at Nagla Mador in the district on July 31, 2013, Singh told PTI on Thursday.