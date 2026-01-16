ETV Bharat / state

Youth Burnt To Death In Tent Fire At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

The deceased, who was unable to escape and succumbed to injuries, has been identified as Manas Mishra (22), a resident of Lilapur Kalan in the Sarai Inayat police station area. He is the nephew of DM Muzaffarnagar, Umesh Mishra.

Prayagraj: A young man died after a fire broke out in a tent on Annapurna Marg on Thursday night in Sector-5 of the Magh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the police, fire completely engulfed the tent while the victim was asleep inside.

The fire started around 9:30 PM on Thursday and within moments it spread across the tent. Fire department teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. They rescued Manas in critical condition and took him to SRN Hospital. Doctors informed that he was 90 percent burned. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries after 2–3 hours.

Neeraj Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Magh Mela, said that the cause of fire is under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest it could have been due to a short circuit or a nearby stove.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the government residence of ACM First, Arun Kumar Yadav, in Manfurdganj, Prayagraj. It was caused by a short circuit. The fire spread into the warehouse, burning plants and some personal belongings of Judge Yogesh Jain, who lives in the upper portion of the building. Two fire engines reached the spot in time and brought the fire under control, while the families managed to escape safely.