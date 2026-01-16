ETV Bharat / state

Youth Burnt To Death In Tent Fire At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the government residence of ACM First, Arun Kumar Yadav, in Manfurdganj, Prayagraj.

The fire engulfed the tent while the victim was asleep inside, leaving him unable to escape
The fire engulfed the tent while the victim was asleep inside, leaving him unable to escape (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Prayagraj: A young man died after a fire broke out in a tent on Annapurna Marg on Thursday night in Sector-5 of the Magh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the police, fire completely engulfed the tent while the victim was asleep inside.

The deceased, who was unable to escape and succumbed to injuries, has been identified as Manas Mishra (22), a resident of Lilapur Kalan in the Sarai Inayat police station area. He is the nephew of DM Muzaffarnagar, Umesh Mishra.

Muzaffarnagar DM nephew burnt alive Prayagraj Magh Mela tent caught fire while he was sleeping
Muzaffarnagar DM nephew burnt alive Prayagraj Magh Mela tent caught fire while he was sleeping (ETV Bharat)

The fire started around 9:30 PM on Thursday and within moments it spread across the tent. Fire department teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. They rescued Manas in critical condition and took him to SRN Hospital. Doctors informed that he was 90 percent burned. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries after 2–3 hours.

Neeraj Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Magh Mela, said that the cause of fire is under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest it could have been due to a short circuit or a nearby stove.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the government residence of ACM First, Arun Kumar Yadav, in Manfurdganj, Prayagraj. It was caused by a short circuit. The fire spread into the warehouse, burning plants and some personal belongings of Judge Yogesh Jain, who lives in the upper portion of the building. Two fire engines reached the spot in time and brought the fire under control, while the families managed to escape safely.

Read More:

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out In Prayagraj Tent Supplier's Warehouse
  2. Three Minors Among Four Boys Drown In Village Pond In Prayagraj
  3. Faith Defies Cold: Lakhs Take Holy Dip At Prayagraj, Haridwar And Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti

TAGGED:

MANAS MISHRA DM RELATIVE DEATH
PRAYAGRAJ MAGH MELA FIRE
MAGH MELA SECTOR 5 ACCIDENT
DM RELATIVE DEATH TENT FIRE
FIRE IN MAGH MELA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.