ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarnagar Bonded Labour Case: Court Sends Factory Owner, Supervisor To Police Custody

Muzaffarnagar: More than a month after 12 bonded labourers, including minors, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing factory in Muzaffarnagar district, a local court on Saturday sent the factory owner and its supervisor to 48-hour and 12-hour police custody, respectively, officials said.

According to government counsel Pradeep Balyan, police had sought the custody of Ankit Balyan, the factory owner, and Shiva Tyagi, its supervisor, for interrogation at the end of their judicial remand.

Police took the accused into custody from jail after Special Judge Manoj Kumar Siddhu granted them the custody of the duo, 48 hours for Balyan and 12 hours for Tyagi.

The matter came to light on June 23 when police rescued 12 bonded labourers bearing visible torture marks on their bodies, including minors, from the paper plate factory at Mandi village under Titawi police station limits following a tip-off.