Mutton Off The Table In Kashmir As Dealers Announce Strike Over ‘Illegal Tax’ In Punjab
Mutton dealers in Kashmir have started halting supply, protesting what they call an ‘illegal tax’ imposed on livestock trucks in Punjab.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a mutton shortage amid peak marriage season as dealers announced an indefinite strike against alleged extortion at checkpoints in Punjab carrying the livestock to the union territory.
The Coordination Committee of the Mutton Dealers Association, an umbrella body of various livestock unions in Jammu and Kashmir, announced a complete halt to the supply of livestock to the region until the government resolves the issue permanently.
“We are forced to announce that Mandis in Delhi, Rajasthan, Ambala, Amritsar and other places have stopped loading trucks with livestock to Jammu and Kashmir from today as transporting them carries risk in Punjab,” said the committee chairman Mehrajdin Ganie.
According to mutton dealers, about 50 trucks carrying livestock enter Jammu and Kashmir every day. They allege that contractors and local authorities in Punjab arbitrarily levy an illegal fee ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per truck.
Punjab authorities had previously accused J&K mutton dealers of violating the Punjab Cattle Fairs Act while transporting livestock from states like Delhi or Rajasthan; the association claims that over the past year alone, about Rs 18 crore has been extorted from them on this pretext.
“If anyone shows resistance, their trucks are being held and drivers are being thrashed by contractors in Punjab. Due to the halt, it results in mortality of livestock,” Ganie added. “As such, we have decided no livestock truck will enter Jammu and Kashmir until the issue is addressed. The strike will continue until the issue is not resolved by the J&K government with their counterparts in Punjab.”
It comes in the middle of marriage season in Kashmir, where the consumption of mutton is the highest in the country. The association said the existing mutton supply will last for 2-3 days.
“The strike will affect the availability of mutton for marriages in Kashmir, but we request people to adjust accordingly. They can change the dates for marriages,” Ganie said.
Jammu and Kashmir consumes more than 60,000 tonnes of mutton annually at an estimated Rs 4,000 crore. The average daily import of 50 truckloads brings in over 5,000 animals from outside states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. However, during the peak marriage season, demand surges by an additional 30 per cent, Ganie added.
In marriages, large quantities of mutton are required for serving multi-cuisine Wazwan at weddings. An average wedding has a guest list ranging between 300 and 800 with seven to 15 mutton dishes served in the feast.
Khazir Mohammad Regoo, another trade union leader, said they don’t want to burden people by increasing mutton rates to cover the illegal charges collected from them in Punjab, urging the government to address the problem.
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