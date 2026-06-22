ETV Bharat / state

Mutton Off The Table In Kashmir As Dealers Announce Strike Over ‘Illegal Tax’ In Punjab

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a mutton shortage amid peak marriage season as dealers announced an indefinite strike against alleged extortion at checkpoints in Punjab carrying the livestock to the union territory.

The Coordination Committee of the Mutton Dealers Association, an umbrella body of various livestock unions in Jammu and Kashmir, announced a complete halt to the supply of livestock to the region until the government resolves the issue permanently.

“We are forced to announce that Mandis in Delhi, Rajasthan, Ambala, Amritsar and other places have stopped loading trucks with livestock to Jammu and Kashmir from today as transporting them carries risk in Punjab,” said the committee chairman Mehrajdin Ganie.

According to mutton dealers, about 50 trucks carrying livestock enter Jammu and Kashmir every day. They allege that contractors and local authorities in Punjab arbitrarily levy an illegal fee ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per truck.

Punjab authorities had previously accused J&K mutton dealers of violating the Punjab Cattle Fairs Act while transporting livestock from states like Delhi or Rajasthan; the association claims that over the past year alone, about Rs 18 crore has been extorted from them on this pretext.

“If anyone shows resistance, their trucks are being held and drivers are being thrashed by contractors in Punjab. Due to the halt, it results in mortality of livestock,” Ganie added. “As such, we have decided no livestock truck will enter Jammu and Kashmir until the issue is addressed. The strike will continue until the issue is not resolved by the J&K government with their counterparts in Punjab.”