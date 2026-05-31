ETV Bharat / state

Mutilated Body Of Unidentified Young Woman Found Wrapped In Mat In Haryana's Rewari

Rewari: The mutilated body of a young lady, unknown to police, wrapped up in a mat, was discovered on Sunday afternoon in a forest region in Dhawana village of Rewari district of Haryana, police sources said.

The victim's face had suffered extensive crushing injuries, and thus it became difficult to identify her at once, the sources added, revealing that she was thought to be about 25 years of age. She was discovered by villagers while they were going towards the goddess temple in a forest region, which is commonly referred to as Bani.

Apart from this, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also called to the spot to gather evidence. According to investigations, it is believed that the lady was killed somewhere else, and her body was dumped into the forest.