ETV Bharat / state

Mutilated Body Of J&K Youth Found Near Railway Track In Bihar's Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura: The mutilated body of a youth hailing from Jammu and Kashmir was found beside the railway track on the Kiul-Gaya route in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, police said on Monday.

A large crowd gathered at the spot near Devra village, within the jurisdiction of the Ariyari police station, after hearing about the matter.

Villagers said they found the mutilated body while going to the fields for daily work and informed the Ariyari police station. Soon, a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body.

A thorough search of the vicinity led to the discovery of a bag containing several belongings of the deceased. The Aadhaar card, clothing, and a loan-related passbook helped police identify the deceased as Sarvan Kumar (28), son of Sham Singh of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

After necessary legal formalities, the police have started the process of sending the body to the Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. Forensic evidence will be collected to precisely determine the time and cause of death.