Mutilated Bodies Of Young Man, Woman Found In Rajasthan's Banswara Forest, Probe On

Banswara: The mutilated bodies of a young man and woman were found in a forest area in Rajasthan's Banswara, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the forests of Gram Panchayat Vareth in the Anandpuri area on Wednesday morning, they said.

According to officials, villagers found the bodies while collecting wood in the forest. Both bodies were lying around 30 feet apart and were in a completely decomposed state, police added. Upon receiving the information, Banswara Police Station Officer Kapil Patidar and his team rushed to the spot. Patidar said that the man's head was found caught in a rope noose and severed from his body.

The condition of the bodies indicated that the deaths had occurred several days ago, he said. Patidar added that the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report. Speaking about the incident, Bagidora Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Singh Shaktawat said that the deceased man, aged 20, was identified after an Aadhaar card was found in his pocket.