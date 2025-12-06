Mustard Farmers And Traders Remain Worried Amidst Uncertainty Caused By Fluctuations
After witnessing a temporary surge in prices, the mustard rates have plummeted once again.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST
Bharatpur: After witnessing a surge in prices, the mustard rates have plummeted once again, leaving the farmers and the traders a worried lot amidst uncertainty caused by fluctuations.
After a gap of four years, the mustard market had witnessed a boom, raising hopes among both the farmers and the traders. This was for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that the mustard prices had reached a high of Rs 7,150 per quintal. However, this strength did not last long. A sharp decline in the prices of foreign oils, including palm, refined and soybean in the international market directly challenged the mustard oil.
The mustard prices in the local markets plummeted to Rs 6,850 to Rs 6,900 per quintal, leaving the farmers worried about the rising costs and low prices. Meanwhile, the traders and millers are wary of the market uncertainty.
According to the traders, when mustard prices reached Rs 7150, oils coming from abroad were selling above the mustard oil. Higher palm and soy prices boosted demand for mustard oil and increased consumption in Bengal, Assam and the northeastern states also supported the price.
But as the prices of imported oils suddenly dropped by Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg below the mustard oil, the entire market dynamics changed. Consequently, mustard prices declined by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal.
Trader Bhupendra Goyal said that the new mustard crop is expected to arrive in the next two to three months. The weather is currently favourable for the crop, and there is a little chance of any shortage. Mustard prices may soften further in the next month.
"However, the government has increased the support price for mustard to Rs 6,300 per quintal. Therefore, the new crop market is not expected to fall below Rs 6,300 to Rs 6,350 at the lower end," he said.
Goyal explained that the farmers are now beginning to understand the market dynamics. Previously, they would sell their entire crop during the season, but now they bring more mustard to the market only when the prices rise. Many farmers monitor prices between April and December and sell their crops gradually to maximise their profits.
He disclosed that this year's fluctuations in the mustard market have also boosted traders' enthusiasm. Mustard, initially purchased at Rs 5,650, rose to Rs 7,150 within two months, leaving the traders netting a profit of approximately Rs 1,000 per quintal. For this reason, millers and traders are now finding storage profitable.
Despite the market prices reaching their highest level in four years, the farmers are far from satisfied. One of the farmers from Sogar, Deshraj said, "Fertilizers, seeds, and inputs have all become more expensive, and the mustard prices haven't risen in the same proportion. The daily decline in market prices prevents farmers from achieving a stable income. In this situation, how will the government double the farmers' income?"
Another farmer from Jaghina, Diwan, cited that in many areas, waterlogging in the fields is affecting both sowing and yields. “Despite their hard work, farmers are unable to get the desired price,” he said.
