Mustard Farmers And Traders Remain Worried Amidst Uncertainty Caused By Fluctuations

Bharatpur: After witnessing a surge in prices, the mustard rates have plummeted once again, leaving the farmers and the traders a worried lot amidst uncertainty caused by fluctuations.

After a gap of four years, the mustard market had witnessed a boom, raising hopes among both the farmers and the traders. This was for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that the mustard prices had reached a high of Rs 7,150 per quintal. However, this strength did not last long. A sharp decline in the prices of foreign oils, including palm, refined and soybean in the international market directly challenged the mustard oil.

The mustard prices in the local markets plummeted to Rs 6,850 to Rs 6,900 per quintal, leaving the farmers worried about the rising costs and low prices. Meanwhile, the traders and millers are wary of the market uncertainty.

According to the traders, when mustard prices reached Rs 7150, oils coming from abroad were selling above the mustard oil. Higher palm and soy prices boosted demand for mustard oil and increased consumption in Bengal, Assam and the northeastern states also supported the price.

Farmers bringing mustard to markerts to sell it (ETV Bharat)

But as the prices of imported oils suddenly dropped by Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg below the mustard oil, the entire market dynamics changed. Consequently, mustard prices declined by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal.