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'Bhagyanagar's Destiny Will Change': In Hyderabad, Nitin Nabin Asks Partymen To Ensure BJP Comes To Power In Telangana

Nabin urged Telangana workers to intensify grassroots efforts, target an Assembly election victory, and accused the Congress and the BRS of failing the state.

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BJP National President Nitin Nabin (centre) after addressing booth presidents of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation in Hyderabad on Sunday. (X@BJP4India)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has asked the party's Telangana unit to intensify public outreach and people's movements in a bid to form the government in the southern state during the next Assembly elections.

Nabin was welcomed by party leaders at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport on Sunday as he arrived in Telangana a three-day visit.

Shortly after, he inaugurated the BJP's Ranga Reddy Rural district office and virtually launched party offices in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Wanaparthy and Nagar Kurnool districts.

Addressing party workers, Nabin said the BJP could come to power only through public service and sustained struggles. He urged every party worker to resolve to bring the BJP to power in Telangana, citing the party's success in West Bengal as an example of dedicated grassroots efforts.

"Prime Minister Modi is working towards the goal of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Soon, the saffron flag should fly in Telangana as well. The state will witness real development only under a double-engine government. The BJP, which began with just two Lok Sabha seats, has now emerged as a formidable force," Nabin said.

Later, he addressed a meeting of booth presidents from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. He said the aspirations behind the formation of Telangana had not been fully realised and asserted that only a BJP-led double-engine government could accelerate the state's development.

He directed party workers to ensure the BJP's victory in every upcoming election in the state.

"I have come to meet the booth presidents. Bhagyanagar was liberated with the support of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I am confident that the BJP will win in Telangana. Booth presidents must further strengthen this confidence. Whenever elections are held, people are ready to vote for the BJP," Nabin said.

Nabin asserted that AIMIM may be a compulsion for both BRS and Congress, but BJP "has no compulsion" as its "strength and trust" are the people of Telangana.

"The destiny of our Bhagyanagar will change, and the people of Bhagyanagar will walk with the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said. BJP refers to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

Recalling the BJP's role in the Telangana statehood movement, Nabin said late leader Sushma Swaraj had strongly demanded the creation of Telangana in Parliament. He claimed the aspirations of the people could be fulfilled only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He accused the Congress of making promises without fulfilling them and urged booth-level workers to ensure maximum voter participation. Nabin alleged that the previous BRS government was involved in corruption and looted public money in the name of the Kaleshwaram project. He also criticised the Congress government for failing to implement its poll promises, reiterating that Telangana's development was possible only under a double-engine government.

Later, Nabin held a meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders at the party's state headquarters.

He asked party leaders to expose the Congress government's alleged failures and unfulfilled promises both inside the legislature and at the grassroots level. He also called for unity within the party and urged leaders to take Prime Minister Modi's 12 years of governance, development initiatives, welfare schemes and major policy decisions to the people.

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ASSEMBLY POLLS IN TELANGANA
BJP PRESIDENT NITIN NABIN
NITIN NABIN
TELANGANA BJP

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