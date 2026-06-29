ETV Bharat / state

'Bhagyanagar's Destiny Will Change': In Hyderabad, Nitin Nabin Asks Partymen To Ensure BJP Comes To Power In Telangana

BJP National President Nitin Nabin (centre) after addressing booth presidents of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation in Hyderabad on Sunday. ( X@BJP4India )

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has asked the party's Telangana unit to intensify public outreach and people's movements in a bid to form the government in the southern state during the next Assembly elections.

Nabin was welcomed by party leaders at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport on Sunday as he arrived in Telangana a three-day visit.

Shortly after, he inaugurated the BJP's Ranga Reddy Rural district office and virtually launched party offices in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Wanaparthy and Nagar Kurnool districts.

Addressing party workers, Nabin said the BJP could come to power only through public service and sustained struggles. He urged every party worker to resolve to bring the BJP to power in Telangana, citing the party's success in West Bengal as an example of dedicated grassroots efforts.

"Prime Minister Modi is working towards the goal of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Soon, the saffron flag should fly in Telangana as well. The state will witness real development only under a double-engine government. The BJP, which began with just two Lok Sabha seats, has now emerged as a formidable force," Nabin said.

Later, he addressed a meeting of booth presidents from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. He said the aspirations behind the formation of Telangana had not been fully realised and asserted that only a BJP-led double-engine government could accelerate the state's development.