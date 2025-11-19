ETV Bharat / state

Mussoorie Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her 108th Birth Anniversary And Her Historic Bond To This Place

Bhardwaj explains that from childhood, Indira was taught the nuances of diplomacy and governance by Nehru. She often accompanied her father on foreign trips. This shaped her into a mature, decisive, and iron-clad leader, who, upon assuming the office of Prime Minister in 1966, gave the country a new direction.

However, through his letters to his daughter, he taught her the lessons of political understanding, foresight, and determination. This was the period when Indira Gandhi was shaping into a sensitive, strong, and discerning personality.

Indira Gandhi grew up in the lap of Mussoorie. Mussoorie-based historian Gopal Bhardwaj explains that in the 1920s, Nehru frequently visited Mussoorie with his wife, late Kamala Nehru, and three-year-old Indira. Nehru, deeply involved in the freedom movement, was frequently jailed.

On her birth anniversary, people in Mussoorie are also remembering the moments when Mussoorie witnessed the historic presence of Indira Gandhi and her father, late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. From the 1920s to 1982, their numerous visits to Mussoorie are recorded in history.

Mussoorie: Today is the 108th birth anniversary of India's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The country is remembering her on this occasion. People in many parts of Uttarakhand are also paying tribute to her.

In 1958, Indira Gandhi, accompanied by Prime Minister Nehru, travelled to Mussoorie to meet the influential Tibetan religious leader Panchen Lama. This meeting took place in a hotel and is considered extremely important for India-Tibet relations.

File photo of Indira Gandhi (Gopal Bhardwaj)

According to historians, in 1963, Indira Gandhi came to Mussoorie to attend the first governing body meeting of the Tibetan Homes Foundation. She was a founding member, and the Dalai Lama was the president. The following year, in 1964, she visited again to oversee the organisation's progress. The education of Tibetan refugee children, especially the Happy Valley school, was a subject of her deep interest.

In 1974, Indira Gandhi received a grand welcome in Mussoorie while serving as Prime Minister. That same year, she announced the historic decision to rename the Administrative Training Institute as the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. Her public address at the Happy Valley grounds is still fresh in the memories of the elderly. Bhardwaj said, "The mountains truly heard the voice of a charismatic leader that day."

Indira Gandhi once again visited Mussoorie in 1980. This time, she was accompanied by her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi. She inspected the Tibetan Homes Foundation and the Kendriya Vidyalaya there and met with the children. This visit became a symbol of human sensitivity and compassion.

Indira Gandhi's last visit took place in 1982. This was a time when limestone mines operating in the Hathipaon area were rapidly destroying the hills of Mussoorie. The air was becoming polluted, trees were being cut and the mountains were losing their natural beauty. Recognising this danger, Indira Gandhi took a firm stand and directed the government to take immediate action to stop mining.

Historian Gopal Bhradwaj showing a photo of Indira Gandhi (Gopal Bhardwaj)

Following her initiative, the Supreme Court ordered the closure of the mines in 1982. The people of Mussoorie breathed a sigh of relief after this decision. Locals still say that if it weren't for Indira Gandhi, Mussoorie's greenery might have been lost forever.

Bhardwaj said that Indira Gandhi's visits had a profound impact on Mussoorie's identity, culture, and environment. She understood the problems of the people here, helped the Tibetan community, and above all, saved the hills from destruction. This is why the people of Mussoorie respectfully say that the city will always be indebted to Indira Gandhi.