Subsidence Puts Existence Of Mussoorie's Historic Landour Bazaar In Danger
Locals said the area around the market has sunk by almost a foot in the last few months.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Mussoorie: Subsidence in Mussoorie's Landour market has worsened in the recent months, raising safety concerns for residents and visitors.
The entire stretch between the main market and the Jain temple and the old Kohinoor building has sunk by almost a foot, said reports. Wide cracks on the road and cracks in nearby shops and houses have added to the concerns of locals and tourists. After the landslide in Joshimath, the fear of a similar disaster in Mussoorie has further has emerged as a caused of concern.
Local traders Balbir Rawat, Pratap Singh Rawat, Sandeep Agarwal, Manoj Agarwal, Shailendra Bisht, and Trade Board General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja say the road passing through the market has been sinking for the last two years, but the pace has increased significantly in the last few months.
According to locals, illegal excavation and unplanned construction in the lower part of Landour Bazaar have been causing the subsidence. Residents said they have filed numerous written complaints with the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and the administration, but in vain. They fear that if the situation continues, the existence of Landour Bazaar could be in danger.
According to experts, Mussoorie falls in earthquake zone 4. Consequently, the subsidence could escalate at any time. Locals question whether the administration is waiting for a major disaster to occur. They reported that over the past few years, IIT Roorkee, the Wadia Institute, and several other agencies have inspected the Landour area, but neither have the reports been made public nor has any concrete action been taken.
During recent heavy rainfall, a massive landslide occurred in the Jharipani area of Mussoorie, with water bodies and roads collapsing. Mussoorie Municipal Council President Meera Saklani stated inspections of affected areas have already been conducted by several agencies. "The District Magistrate will also be consulted regarding the report of the IIT Roorkee team. I would soon meet the District Magistrate in person to discuss further action. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has already inspected the area," she said.
The nearly 200-year-old Landour Bazaar, built during the British era to house soldiers, is located in a geologically fragile area. Experts believe that if the subsidence isn't stopped in time, the historic market in Mussoorie could suffer significant damage.
