Subsidence Puts Existence Of Mussoorie's Historic Landour Bazaar In Danger

Mussoorie: Subsidence in Mussoorie's Landour market has worsened in the recent months, raising safety concerns for residents and visitors.

The entire stretch between the main market and the Jain temple and the old Kohinoor building has sunk by almost a foot, said reports. Wide cracks on the road and cracks in nearby shops and houses have added to the concerns of locals and tourists. After the landslide in Joshimath, the fear of a similar disaster in Mussoorie has further has emerged as a caused of concern.

Local traders Balbir Rawat, Pratap Singh Rawat, Sandeep Agarwal, Manoj Agarwal, Shailendra Bisht, and Trade Board General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja say the road passing through the market has been sinking for the last two years, but the pace has increased significantly in the last few months.

According to locals, illegal excavation and unplanned construction in the lower part of Landour Bazaar have been causing the subsidence. Residents said they have filed numerous written complaints with the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and the administration, but in vain. They fear that if the situation continues, the existence of Landour Bazaar could be in danger.