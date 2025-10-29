ETV Bharat / state

Muslims Should Support BSP Directly Instead Of SP Or Congress To Defeat BJP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati addresses during a meeting with state-level officials of the Muslim Bhaichara Sangathan at the party office in Lucknow on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. ( IANS )

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the Muslim community to unite and extend "direct support" to her party instead of the Samajwadi Party and Congress in order to defeat the "destructive politics" of the BJP in elections. Mayawati said that despite Muslims voting overwhelmingly in favour of the SP, the party has failed to defeat the BJP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief made the remarks while presiding over a special meeting of the party's 'Muslim Samaj Bhaichara Sangathan' here. She also issued key directions aimed at strengthening the BSP's support base among Muslims.

"From the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and several earlier elections, it has become evident that despite Muslims extending full support -- emotionally, physically, and financially -- the SP and Congress have failed to stop the BJP. In contrast, the BSP has managed to defeat the BJP even with limited Muslim support, and in 2007, it formed a majority government in the state," she said, according to a BSP statement.

"It is essential to support the BSP directly, instead of the SP and Congress, with the solidarity of the Muslim community, so that the BJP's 'ghaatak raajneeti' (destructive politics) can be defeated in the elections," Mayawati said.

The former CM alleged that both the SP and Congress have historically pursued politics that is "anti-Dalit, anti-backward, and anti-Muslim." She said their "wrong policies and activities" were responsible for strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Not only in the 2022 Assembly elections but in almost every election, these parties --SP and Congress -- have used every means possible, including manipulation and deceit, not to defeat the BJP but to harm the BSP. Despite receiving one-sided Muslim votes, they have failed to stop the BJP. The Muslim community should understand this reality sooner rather than later," she said.