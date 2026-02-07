ETV Bharat / state

Muslims Population Will Never Surpass Hindus In India: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Muslims will never surpass the Hindu population in India. Addressing a rally at Nizamabad on Friday night ahead of the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said he was listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's (recent) speech in the Rajya Sabha, wherein he said that the population of the entire world is ageing, while India's population is young.

If the Prime Minister was asked if 60 per cent of the country's population is aged under 40, then what measures he (Modi) took for their jobs, and what skills have been taught to them, the AIMIM chief asked.

"After 20 years, this young population will age. How much inflation and how much they need to spend, we don't think of it. Instead, they say the population of Muslims is growing...Muslim population will stabilise. Muslims will never exceed the Hindu population in India.

"They are now understanding that after 25-30 years, the country's population will age. RSS (chief) Mohan Bhagwat says to give birth to at least three children. Though he himself is not doing, that's another matter," Owaisi said.