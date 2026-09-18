ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Youth Crafts Turbans For Ganesha Idols In Odisha

He has crafted turbans for 43 Ganesha idols across Ganjam district during this year's festival. Among these includes major puja pandals in the city, ranging from Dharmanagar, Sriramnagar, Premnagar, and Kanishi to Nimakhandi. Regardless of the idol's height, it takes Ifham two hours to craft a turban.

Ifham, not only crafts turbans for Lord Ganesha idols, but also for those dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami and for Dandiya dancers during Navaratri.

During this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the lanes and bylanes of Berhampur and neighboring towns are showcasing attractive pandals, colourful lights, and beautifully decorated idols of Lord Ganesha, many of which are adorned with handcrafted turbans made by Sheikh Ifham.

Berhampur: A Muslim youth from Berhampur of Odisha's Ganjam district has set an example of fostering communal harmony by crafting traditional turbans for Lord Ganesha idols.

While he has previously crafted and supplied turbans both within and outside the state, this time he has done so for the idols of Lord Ganesha at numerous Puja pandals.

"I did not want to miss this opportunity when it came my way. For the past 16 to 17 years, starting from my student days in Punjab and my time in Delhi, I have been tying turbans for friends. I have continued to pursue this passion ever since, and I aim to work on a global scale in the future," Ifham said.

Ifham at a puja mandap in Berhampur (ETV Bharat)

Prior to Behrampur, Ifham has worked in Bengaluru, Rajahmundry and Kolkata. For crafting turbans, he primarily sources fabrics from Jodhpur while purchasing accessories like brushes, beads and necklaces from local markets. He procures the multi-coloured fabrics from Gujarat, Pali, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

"I am happily pursuing this craft for many years and have gained immense knowledge along the way," he said. Ifham said he has learnt the art of tying various styles of turbans, ranging from Kabuli to Afghani, from international turban artisans. He even had the opportunity to practice this craft in the Middle East.

Ifham also provides training to individuals interested in the craft. While there were previously no local artisans in Ganjam capable of crafting turbans for idols, Ifham is now executing this task with great precision. Event management companies have even recognised his talent and signed a three-year contract with him.

Ifham has crafted turbans for 43 Ganesha idols (ETV Bharat)

Biswajit Tripathi, a priest at a puja mandap in Berhampur appreciated Ifham for his work and prayed that he continues to prosper with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. By crafting turbans for Hindu deities despite being a Muslim youth, Ifham is spreading a message of communal harmony in the region, he said.