ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Man Has Led Mumbai Ganesh Mandal For 17 Years, Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. Amid the city's grand celebrations, one Ganesh mandal, PP Margacha Raja Ganesh Mandal, in the Kamathipura area has stood out for its message of communal harmony as a Muslim man, Abbas Khan is its president for the last 17 years. The mandal has been organising Ganesh festival for the past 63 years.

For years, Hindu and Muslim residents have come together to celebrate the festival and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Khan said his involvement in the festival came from his faith in Lord Ganesha and his connection with Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"We have come together here because we have immense faith in Ganpati Bappa. I am proud to be a Mumbaikar," he said. Khan said his grandfather had migrated to Maharashtra from Kabul, but generations of his family had grown up in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"My father, my children and my grandchildren have all grown up here. In the true sense, we are Maharashtrians," he said.

He added that people across Maharashtra and India had traditionally lived together with love and that this bond had helped keep the country united. "We are not just giving a message of harmony between two religions. We are truly giving a message of love," Khan said.

Khan said the community also comes together when the famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol passes through the area during its immersion procession. "The entire area may be Muslim-dominated, but Bappa is welcomed here with great devotion. We are people who have come together with love. We don't see each other as Hindu or Muslim. We are Indians and people of Maharashtra who live together with love," Khan said.