Muslim Man Donates Rs 80 Lakh Land For Temple In Punjab's Mohali

Mohali: In a significant gesture of communal harmony, a Muslim resident of Jhampur village in Punjab's Mohali district has donated 325 square yards of land, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, to the local Hindu community for the construction of a Sanatan Dharam Mandir.

The land was formally handed over to the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jhampur, on Thursday in the presence of Punjab's Shahi Imam, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who attended the event as a special guest.

Mohammad Imran, locally known as Imran Happy, said the Hindu community in the village had long been facing difficulty due to the absence of a designated place for worship.

"The Hindu community residing in Jhampur did not have any place to build their religious site. When my Hindu brothers shared their concern, I contacted my patron, Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, and asked whether we could provide land for a temple. Shahi Imam Ji clearly said, "Yes, why not?'" Imran recalled.

He added that religious harmony should be mutual and consistent. "When places of worship can be built for non-Muslims in Islamic countries, respecting their sentiments, why can’t we do the same here?" he said.