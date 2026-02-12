Muslim Man Donates Rs 80 Lakh Land For Temple In Punjab's Mohali
325 square yards of land, estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh, has been transferred to the Sanatan Dharam Sabha to facilitate the temple's construction.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Mohali: In a significant gesture of communal harmony, a Muslim resident of Jhampur village in Punjab's Mohali district has donated 325 square yards of land, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, to the local Hindu community for the construction of a Sanatan Dharam Mandir.
The land was formally handed over to the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Jhampur, on Thursday in the presence of Punjab's Shahi Imam, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who attended the event as a special guest.
Mohammad Imran, locally known as Imran Happy, said the Hindu community in the village had long been facing difficulty due to the absence of a designated place for worship.
"The Hindu community residing in Jhampur did not have any place to build their religious site. When my Hindu brothers shared their concern, I contacted my patron, Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, and asked whether we could provide land for a temple. Shahi Imam Ji clearly said, "Yes, why not?'" Imran recalled.
He added that religious harmony should be mutual and consistent. "When places of worship can be built for non-Muslims in Islamic countries, respecting their sentiments, why can’t we do the same here?" he said.
Imran stated that he has transferred 325 square yards of his land, estimated to be worth around Rs 80 lakh, to the Sanatan Dharam Sabha to facilitate the temple's construction.
During the ceremony, Imran and Shahi Imam Rahmani were felicitated by representatives of the Hindu community, including Pandit Raja Ram and Harpreet Singh Gill, President of Jhampur, along with Ruby Sidhu of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha.
Addressing the gathering, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi said Punjab has a long tradition of communal unity and mutual respect.
"There is no place for hatred in Punjab. Just a few days ago, two Hindu brothers and an elderly Sikh mother had given land for the construction of a mosque. Today, Muslims have gifted land for a temple. This is the true spirit of Punjab and of India," he said.
He emphasized that India's strength lies in its unity in diversity. "No force can break this unity," he added.
The Shahi Imam further stated that while different communities follow different modes of worship, they are united in the broader social fabric.
"We may have our own ways of worship, but socially we are all brothers and sisters. The last Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him), taught Muslims to respect the religious places of every land and to honour people of all faiths — their elders, women, and children. We are proud to strengthen Punjab’s social harmony by following these teachings," he said.
The event concluded with community members from different faiths expressing hope that the initiative would serve as a model of interfaith solidarity in the region.
