ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Leaders Warn Karnataka Congress Of Political Fallout Over 'Ill-treatment, Unfulfilled Commitments'

Bengaluru: A group of Muslim scholars under the banner of 'Karnataka Ulema' on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Congress party over representation, internal party actions, and the treatment of Muslim leaders by the grand old party in the state. The scholars warned of dire consequences for the party if it did not go for course correction.

Speaking at the press meet here, Mufti Iftekhar Qasmi said his dissatisfaction dates back to discussions held with the Congress leadership during the 2023 Assembly elections. He claimed that he had sought consideration for the Davanagere South seat and was assured it would be looked into in the future. However, following the death of the sitting MLA, the party allotted the ticket to the leader’s grandson.

“Why are opportunities repeatedly given within families when there are deserving candidates from minorities,” he asked.

Qasmi also questioned the party’s disciplinary action against certain leaders, including Jabbar and Naseer, claiming that they were removed or asked to resign without being issued any show-cause notice.

Muslim scholars address a presser in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

“Is this how party discipline works? Others have spoken against the party on record, yet no action was taken,” he said. He added that the press conference was meant to convey their concerns, not to threaten the party.