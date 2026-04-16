Muslim Leaders Warn Karnataka Congress Of Political Fallout Over 'Ill-treatment, Unfulfilled Commitments'
Addressing a presser in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim 'ulema' alleged party’s disciplinary action against certain leaders without show-cause notice, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: A group of Muslim scholars under the banner of 'Karnataka Ulema' on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Congress party over representation, internal party actions, and the treatment of Muslim leaders by the grand old party in the state. The scholars warned of dire consequences for the party if it did not go for course correction.
Speaking at the press meet here, Mufti Iftekhar Qasmi said his dissatisfaction dates back to discussions held with the Congress leadership during the 2023 Assembly elections. He claimed that he had sought consideration for the Davanagere South seat and was assured it would be looked into in the future. However, following the death of the sitting MLA, the party allotted the ticket to the leader’s grandson.
“Why are opportunities repeatedly given within families when there are deserving candidates from minorities,” he asked.
Qasmi also questioned the party’s disciplinary action against certain leaders, including Jabbar and Naseer, claiming that they were removed or asked to resign without being issued any show-cause notice.
“Is this how party discipline works? Others have spoken against the party on record, yet no action was taken,” he said. He added that the press conference was meant to convey their concerns, not to threaten the party.
He further said that the Congress risks losing its support base if it continues to ignore the concerns of Muslims. “Mistakes are being made. If they are not corrected, it will have consequences,” he said, questioning the timing of the disciplinary actions even before election results were declared. He also denied allegations that Muslim leaders had supported rival parties, stating that no evidence was provided.
Referring to the 2023 Karnataka elections as a model, Qasmi warned that such developments could affect the party’s future. “If one path closes, there are many others. We will decide our next step after consultation,” he said, adding that Congress is not the only political option. The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2023 assembly election winning 135 of the 224 seats.
Moulana Zulfikhar Noori echoed similar concerns, stating that Muslims had united and worked for the Congress in recent elections but were not given due representation. He said a promise to field a Muslim candidate was not fulfilled. Referring to Abdul Jabbar, he said, “Denying a ticket to someone who worked for the party for over four decades is a denial of the community’s right,” he said.
He added that seeking rights should not be seen as wrongdoing and criticised the removal of party workers after the elections. He also urged state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Parameshwara, to address the concerns and rebuild trust with the community.
Moulana Zainul Aabideen warned that the Congress could face setbacks similar to those in other states if it continues to neglect its support base. He said Muslims had played a key role in the party’s electoral success but were now being sidelined. “We are not without options. We will support those who respect our rights,” he said, adding that unfulfilled promises on issues such as hijab and reservations have deepened dissatisfaction.
The scholars said they would continue consultations within the community before deciding their future course of action.
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