Muslim Girl Allegedly Denied Railway Exam Over Hijab In Gujarat, Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Demands Action

The row erupted on December 24 at JPM Infotech, a government school in Tarasamiya, where the Railway exam was being conducted.

Bhavnagar: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) has strongly condemned an incident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where a Muslim girl was allegedly denied permission to take a Railway Recruitment Board exam due to her hijab.

According to the Jamiat complaint, the invigilators asked the girl to remove the hijab to verify her identity, which the girl agreed to but insisted that this be done only by a female invigilator, citing religious and cultural reasons.

Despite the girl’s cooperation to remove the religious attire in front of a female staffer, her request was refused, JUH said in the complaint.

The JUM’s memorandum also alleged that the invigilator used abusive language and suggested that people like her should not be allowed to take the exam. “The girl was ultimately barred from sitting for the test. The student did not obstruct the exam process but complied with the invigilators’ instructions as much as possible,” it said.

A copy of complaint in Gujarati (ETV Bharat)

The complaint calls for a thorough probe, including reviewing CCTV footage from the exam centre, and urges authorities to take appropriate disciplinary action. It also stresses that no candidate should face discrimination based on language, religion, caste, or other socio-religious grounds.