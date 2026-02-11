ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Couple Raises Hindu Orphans And Marries One Like Their Own

Mehboob Hassan Naikwadi and his wife Noor Jahan sitting beside their adopted son Somashekhar and his wife Poonam at their wedding in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on February 8 ( Special arrangement )

Belagavi: A Muslim couple in Karnataka’s Belagavi district has set an inspiring example of communal harmony by raising two orphan Hindu boys as their own and marrying one of them according to Hindu traditions. This gesture not only promoted unity and love but also transcended religious boundaries.

The rare incident was witnessed in Bastawada village of the district, where Mehboob Hassan Naikawadi, a retired KSRTC driver, and his wife, Noor Jahan Naikavadi, received widespread appreciation for their unconditional love and support for the Hindu orphan boys.

Somashekhar Pujeri, the eldest son of the deceased Lingayat couple Shivanand Kadayya and Shaila from the same village, was married to Poonam, according to Hindu tradition, with the Muslim couple taking the lead, bringing unity to the village and inspiration across the country.

Shivanand and his family had shared a strong bond with the Muslim couple. When he died of illness 20 years ago, followed by his wife Shaila, Mehboob and Noor Jahan took responsibility for their two sons, Somashekhar, who was 4 years old when his mother died, and Vasanth, with a final promise.

“My family is with your family. Don't worry about your children. We will take care of them like our own children,” Noor Jahan had told Shaila.

As promised, Noor Jahan has since raised Somashekhar and Vasanth as her own children and sent them to good schools for education, which helped both brothers get employment in the private sector.