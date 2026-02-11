Muslim Couple Raises Hindu Orphans And Marries One Like Their Own
A Muslim couple in Belagavi, Karnataka, lovingly raised two Hindu orphan boys, celebrating unity by marrying one according to Hindu traditions, inspiring communal harmony nationwide.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Belagavi: A Muslim couple in Karnataka’s Belagavi district has set an inspiring example of communal harmony by raising two orphan Hindu boys as their own and marrying one of them according to Hindu traditions. This gesture not only promoted unity and love but also transcended religious boundaries.
The rare incident was witnessed in Bastawada village of the district, where Mehboob Hassan Naikawadi, a retired KSRTC driver, and his wife, Noor Jahan Naikavadi, received widespread appreciation for their unconditional love and support for the Hindu orphan boys.
Somashekhar Pujeri, the eldest son of the deceased Lingayat couple Shivanand Kadayya and Shaila from the same village, was married to Poonam, according to Hindu tradition, with the Muslim couple taking the lead, bringing unity to the village and inspiration across the country.
Shivanand and his family had shared a strong bond with the Muslim couple. When he died of illness 20 years ago, followed by his wife Shaila, Mehboob and Noor Jahan took responsibility for their two sons, Somashekhar, who was 4 years old when his mother died, and Vasanth, with a final promise.
“My family is with your family. Don't worry about your children. We will take care of them like our own children,” Noor Jahan had told Shaila.
As promised, Noor Jahan has since raised Somashekhar and Vasanth as her own children and sent them to good schools for education, which helped both brothers get employment in the private sector.
“We never felt out of this family, as they stood firm by us and took care of all our needs, including education, like their own children,” said Somashekhar. “It has been 20 years since our parents passed away, but this Muslim couple brought us up with care and love,” he said.
Somashekhar said that everyone in society should learn from the Noor Jahan family, especially amid many sad incidents of hate happening in the country. “It would be great if people from different castes and religions lived like one family, as was the case with us,” he said.
Speaking about the moment, Noor Jahan said that the groom’s mother, Shaila, shared a deep relationship with her. “She wanted me to take care of her children, which I did for the sake of love and unity. This gave a great feeling of happiness and satisfaction,” Noor Jahan said.
Shaila passed away 20 years ago due to an illness. In the final stages, she was crying in the hospital, worried that her young children would be abandoned. “Seeing her situation, I had promised her that I would take care of her children along with my own five children,” Noor Jahan added.
According to her, the family celebrates both Hindu and Muslim festivals together without any problem.
“This spirit helps us stand for each other. For example, we had Somashekhar married according to Hindu rituals at the Kadasiddheshwar Temple in the village. I was his mother at that wedding. We stood as father and mother at every stage of the wedding ceremony. Both of them are my children,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.
Also Read