Kerala | Muslim Artist Paints Murals At Maha Shiva Temple Ahead Of Shivaratri, Showcasing Communal Harmony
Invited by temple authorities, Sharifa Teacher and her students create devotional murals using acrylic paints ahead of Mahashivaratri.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Kozhikode: In a heartening example of communal harmony, a Muslim artist is adorning the walls of the Mannur aha Shiva Temple near Kadalundi with vibrant devotional murlas ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival. The paintings, created by well-known artist and teacher K T Sharifa, have transformed the temple entrance into a colourful visual narrative of Lord Shiva and his family.
The murals include striking depictions of Shiva Tandavam, Lord Shiva in deep meditation, Ardhanarishvara, Goddess Parvati, and their children, Lord Ganesh and Lord Murugan. The artwork has drawn attention not only for its artistic quality but also for the powerful message of unity it conveys.
Sharifa, popularly known as Sharifa Teacher, is a native of Chaliyam Murukallingal. She is working on the project along with her students and her friend Shashi Leo, who is the Malappuram District Vice President of the Lerala Chithrakala Parishad. The initiative was taken by the temple authorities themselves, who invited Sharifa to paint the walls as part of the temple's beautification drive before Shivaratri.
The project is being carried out as the temple prepares for the annual Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Sharifa currently works as a specialist art teacher under the Froke Block Resource Centre (BRC) and teaches in two schools. She has earlier painted social, educational and historical themes on the walls of several schools across the region. She is also known for her "live painting" sessions, where she actively involves students and fellow teachers in awareness campaigns.
Speaking about the project, Sharifa said she accepted the request from the temple Trust Board with great happiness. "We have been working for the past few days and hope to complete the paintings by next Monday, well before Shivratari. We are using acrylic paints over a cement primer base, which will help the images remain clear for at least five to six years," she said.
Sharifa has nearly 20 years of teaching experience and has participated in major art events, including the Kochi Biennale and several Gandhi Chair art record programmes. She credits her husband, Kunhimuhammad, for encouraging and supporting her artistic journey. Though she has been interested in painting since childhood, she pursued scientific training in art and became more active after marriage.
Pradeep Pookkatt, Chairman of the Temple Trust Board, said the murals send a strong message to society. "By creating these divine artworks before Shivaratri, we are showing that festivals and celebrations belong to everyone. This reflects Kerala's tradition of harmony, where people celebrated together beyond caste and religion," he said.
The beautification work was supported by a Rs 2 lakh government grant under the Malabar Devaswom Board. Trust Board member Dineshbabu said the murals have added beauty and recognition to one of Kozhikode district's prominent temples, while also highlighting that art has no religious boundaries.
