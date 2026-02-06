ETV Bharat / state

Kerala | Muslim Artist Paints Murals At Maha Shiva Temple Ahead Of Shivaratri, Showcasing Communal Harmony

Kozhikode: In a heartening example of communal harmony, a Muslim artist is adorning the walls of the Mannur aha Shiva Temple near Kadalundi with vibrant devotional murlas ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival. The paintings, created by well-known artist and teacher K T Sharifa, have transformed the temple entrance into a colourful visual narrative of Lord Shiva and his family.

The murals include striking depictions of Shiva Tandavam, Lord Shiva in deep meditation, Ardhanarishvara, Goddess Parvati, and their children, Lord Ganesh and Lord Murugan. The artwork has drawn attention not only for its artistic quality but also for the powerful message of unity it conveys.

Sharifa, popularly known as Sharifa Teacher, is a native of Chaliyam Murukallingal. She is working on the project along with her students and her friend Shashi Leo, who is the Malappuram District Vice President of the Lerala Chithrakala Parishad. The initiative was taken by the temple authorities themselves, who invited Sharifa to paint the walls as part of the temple's beautification drive before Shivaratri.

The project is being carried out as the temple prepares for the annual Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Sharifa currently works as a specialist art teacher under the Froke Block Resource Centre (BRC) and teaches in two schools. She has earlier painted social, educational and historical themes on the walls of several schools across the region. She is also known for her "live painting" sessions, where she actively involves students and fellow teachers in awareness campaigns.