ETV Bharat / state

Muskan Sharma Murder Case: Delhi Police To Seek Custody Of Accused Aqib After Recovery

New Delhi: Police are preparing to seek custody of accused Aqib alias Imran in the murder case of 21-year-old Delhi University student and social media influencer Muskan Sharma, an official said on Sunday. Imran was held after an encounter and had sustained three bullet injuries in both his legs.

"He is currently undergoing treatment in judicial custody and will be questioned by the Tilak Nagar police about the motive behind the murder, the knife used in the crime, procurement of an illegal firearm, his escape plan and those who may have helped him evade arrest," a senior police officer said.

The police may also recreate the crime scene based on the information obtained during his custodial interrogation. The cases registered at Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations are being investigated separately, officials said.

While the Tilak Nagar police are probing Muskan's murder and collecting related evidence, the Rajouri Garden police are investigating the Arms Act and attempt-to-murder case registered following the encounter. "Police are also trying to ascertain who supplied Aqib with the country-made pistol and ammunition while he was out on bail," the officer further said.