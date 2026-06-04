Mushroom Farming Offers Better Income Prospects To Uttar Pradesh Farmers
Mushrooms are in high demand across the country, and the government is promoting cultivation by offering training and subsidies to farmers.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Lucknow: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh now have the option to grow mushrooms throughout the year at normal temperatures and enhance their incomes. There is a high demand for mushrooms, which are also considered a superfood providing important nutrients to the human body.
Mushroom expert B Lal, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh State Mushroom Laboratory, said that various types of mushrooms can be grown in rotation in the state where temperatures range from 5 degrees Celsius during winter to 45 degrees Celsius in summer.
Button mushroom cultivation is most suitable from November to February, and oyster mushrooms can be produced between October and March. Milky mushrooms are proving to be a better option for farmers with good yields in temperatures ranging between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, paddy straw mushrooms can also be grown successfully in areas with high temperatures.
Lal disclosed that the farmers can opt for growing button mushrooms from November to February, milky mushrooms from March to June and oyster mushrooms from July to October, as this reduces the additional cost of temperature control and ensures consistent production.
He explained, "Edible mushrooms include oyster mushrooms, milky mushrooms, paddy straw mushrooms and button mushrooms. Meanwhile, mushrooms with medicinal properties include reishi mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms and cordyceps. The market demand for these mushrooms is steadily increasing, especially due to growing awareness about health and nutrition."
He underlined that if mushrooms are grown within their recommended temperature range, production at normal temperature does not negatively impact their quality or nutritional value. However, extreme heat or cold conditions can have an impact on their production, size, shelf life and disease resistance.
The expert said that cultivation of oyster and milky mushrooms is the most viable option for farmers from the perspective of low cost and high profit. Meanwhile, cultivation of medicinal mushrooms can provide high income opportunities, although this requires more technical knowledge and a controlled environment.
Dr Lal feels that mushroom production is much more profitable as compared to traditional cultivation of paddy and wheat. Farmers are now getting increasingly attracted towards it.
“Mushrooms can be produced by placing approximately 35 bags in just 200 square feet of area. Each bag yields an average of 2 kg that fetches Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Thus, farmers can earn a good income by producing 60 to 70 kg of mushrooms in just 200 square feet of area within approximately 60 days," he said while adding that mushrooms with medicinal properties cost between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per kg.
He also said that milky mushroom, button mushroom and oyster mushroom are rich in nutrients and there is demand for them across the country.
However, the demand for mushrooms with medicinal properties is limited, and they are primarily purchased by pharmaceutical companies. Marketing them also presents challenges, which is why most farmers are prioritising edible mushroom cultivation, he quipped.
He explained that farmers interested in starting mushroom cultivation can obtain seeds from the State Mushroom Laboratory at Aliganj in Lucknow. A packet of seeds costs approximately Rs 150 rupees and three packets are sufficient for a 200 square foot area. He also informed that the Laboratory conducts a six-day training program for farmers that covers everything from the basics of mushroom production to advanced techniques. The registration fee is only Rs 50.
Meanwhile, Director of Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Department, Bhanu Prakash disclosed that the Horticulture Department is giving a subsidy of up to 40% for setting up mushroom production units.
"Mushroom farming is proving to be a high-income business with limited space. Farmers can start it in small rooms available in their homes or farms," he said while stating that commercial production can be started in an area of 500 to 1000 square feet. He informed that setting up a small mushroom unit costs around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, on which farmers can get a subsidy of Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh.
The Uttar Pradesh government is also encouraging high-tech, air-conditioned (AC) mushroom production units on approximately 4,000 to 5,000 square feet that cost between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 55 lakh, for which a subsidy of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh is provided.
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