ETV Bharat / state

Mushroom Farming Offers Better Income Prospects To Uttar Pradesh Farmers

Lucknow: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh now have the option to grow mushrooms throughout the year at normal temperatures and enhance their incomes. There is a high demand for mushrooms, which are also considered a superfood providing important nutrients to the human body.

Mushroom expert B Lal, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh State Mushroom Laboratory, said that various types of mushrooms can be grown in rotation in the state where temperatures range from 5 degrees Celsius during winter to 45 degrees Celsius in summer.

Button mushroom cultivation is most suitable from November to February, and oyster mushrooms can be produced between October and March. Milky mushrooms are proving to be a better option for farmers with good yields in temperatures ranging between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, paddy straw mushrooms can also be grown successfully in areas with high temperatures.

Lal disclosed that the farmers can opt for growing button mushrooms from November to February, milky mushrooms from March to June and oyster mushrooms from July to October, as this reduces the additional cost of temperature control and ensures consistent production.

He explained, "Edible mushrooms include oyster mushrooms, milky mushrooms, paddy straw mushrooms and button mushrooms. Meanwhile, mushrooms with medicinal properties include reishi mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms and cordyceps. The market demand for these mushrooms is steadily increasing, especially due to growing awareness about health and nutrition."

He underlined that if mushrooms are grown within their recommended temperature range, production at normal temperature does not negatively impact their quality or nutritional value. However, extreme heat or cold conditions can have an impact on their production, size, shelf life and disease resistance.

The expert said that cultivation of oyster and milky mushrooms is the most viable option for farmers from the perspective of low cost and high profit. Meanwhile, cultivation of medicinal mushrooms can provide high income opportunities, although this requires more technical knowledge and a controlled environment.

Dr Lal feels that mushroom production is much more profitable as compared to traditional cultivation of paddy and wheat. Farmers are now getting increasingly attracted towards it.