ETV Bharat / state

Murshidabad Violence: Prohibitory Orders In Raghunathganj, Jangipur; Police Say Situation Normal

Aftermath of a clash erupted between two communities during a Ram Navami procession at three separate locations, in Murishidabad on Saturday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Prohibitory orders were in force in Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad on Saturday following violent clashes during a Ram Navami procession the previous day, which was marked by incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson between two groups.

Thirty people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence, a senior police official said, adding that the situation was "normal and under control". The identities of those arrested were not disclosed by police.

The official said personnel of the West Bengal Police and Central Armed Police Forces were patrolling certain pockets of the area, including Jangipur Hospital and nearby alleys, while the RAF conducted a route march to restore confidence among people.

Several shops in the market areas remained closed, except those providing essential services, with fewer people seen on the streets. Vehicular movement, however, was normal.