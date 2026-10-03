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Murshidabad: Sagardighi Trinamool MLA Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Shamsherganj House

Shamsherganj: Trinamool Congress Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at his residence in Shamsherganj in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Biswas was initially taken to a private hospital in Dhuliyan. However, as his condition deteriorated, doctors transferred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where his health condition is reported to be serious. He might be taken to Kolkata for further treatment.

Police and the fire brigade were unsure how the fire started or how he sustained injuries. His house is located at the Dak Bungalow in Shamsherganj.

Biswas is also the owner of a bidi factory, which operates out of that very house. Residents spotted thick smoke billowing from the house along with flames around 11:30 am on Saturday. A commotion ensued, and a fire tender arrived to bring the blaze under control.

The police have not yet made an official statement regarding the matter. Jangipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Singh stated, "The entire incident is being investigated".