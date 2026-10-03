ETV Bharat / state

Murshidabad: Sagardighi Trinamool MLA Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Shamsherganj House

Bayron Biswas was initially taken to a private hospital in Dhuliyan. However, as his condition further deteriorated, doctors transferred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.

Smoke billows out from Bayron Biswas's house in Dhuliyan.
Smoke billows out from Bayron Biswas's house in Dhuliyan. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Shamsherganj: Trinamool Congress Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at his residence in Shamsherganj in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Biswas was initially taken to a private hospital in Dhuliyan. However, as his condition deteriorated, doctors transferred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where his health condition is reported to be serious. He might be taken to Kolkata for further treatment.

Police and the fire brigade were unsure how the fire started or how he sustained injuries. His house is located at the Dak Bungalow in Shamsherganj.

Biswas is also the owner of a bidi factory, which operates out of that very house. Residents spotted thick smoke billowing from the house along with flames around 11:30 am on Saturday. A commotion ensued, and a fire tender arrived to bring the blaze under control.

The police have not yet made an official statement regarding the matter. Jangipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Singh stated, "The entire incident is being investigated".

A file photo of Bayron Biswas.
A file photo of Bayron Biswas. (IANS)

However, police sources indicate that Biswas set himself on fire and subsequently set fire to his house as well. Authorities are examining whether the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The police are also looking into whether he set himself ablaze or if someone else set the house on fire. A source said there had been a long-standing dispute within the Biswas family over property, which led to this incident, and there are no political or other underlying motives involved.

"Bayron is a very good person. I had given him the Congress ticket for the Sagardighi by-election, and he won. Later, he joined the Trinamool. I held no anger or grievance over that. I will go to the hospital to visit him and pray for his recovery," Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media.

In February 2023, Biswas won the bypoll from Sagardighi on a Congress ticket, being the lone legislator of the party in the state. However, he shifted to the Trinamool Congress in May of that year.

In the 2026 assembly elections, he won on a Trinamool ticket, defeating BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Chakraborty by a huge margin. After a split in Trianamool, he joined the Ritabrata-led faction.

Also Read

  1. West Bengal's lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas joins TMC
  2. West Bengal bypoll 2023: Sagardighi result shows Mamata not invincible: Adhir Chowdhury

TAGGED:

BAYRON BISWAS
TRINAMOOL CONGRESS
SAGARDIHGI MLA
ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY
TRINAMOOL MLA SUFFERS BURN INJURY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.