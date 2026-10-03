Murshidabad: Sagardighi Trinamool MLA Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Shamsherganj House
Bayron Biswas was initially taken to a private hospital in Dhuliyan. However, as his condition further deteriorated, doctors transferred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Shamsherganj: Trinamool Congress Sagardighi MLA Bayron Biswas sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at his residence in Shamsherganj in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday, police said.
Biswas was initially taken to a private hospital in Dhuliyan. However, as his condition deteriorated, doctors transferred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where his health condition is reported to be serious. He might be taken to Kolkata for further treatment.
Police and the fire brigade were unsure how the fire started or how he sustained injuries. His house is located at the Dak Bungalow in Shamsherganj.
Biswas is also the owner of a bidi factory, which operates out of that very house. Residents spotted thick smoke billowing from the house along with flames around 11:30 am on Saturday. A commotion ensued, and a fire tender arrived to bring the blaze under control.
The police have not yet made an official statement regarding the matter. Jangipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Singh stated, "The entire incident is being investigated".
However, police sources indicate that Biswas set himself on fire and subsequently set fire to his house as well. Authorities are examining whether the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
The police are also looking into whether he set himself ablaze or if someone else set the house on fire. A source said there had been a long-standing dispute within the Biswas family over property, which led to this incident, and there are no political or other underlying motives involved.
"Bayron is a very good person. I had given him the Congress ticket for the Sagardighi by-election, and he won. Later, he joined the Trinamool. I held no anger or grievance over that. I will go to the hospital to visit him and pray for his recovery," Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media.
In February 2023, Biswas won the bypoll from Sagardighi on a Congress ticket, being the lone legislator of the party in the state. However, he shifted to the Trinamool Congress in May of that year.
In the 2026 assembly elections, he won on a Trinamool ticket, defeating BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Chakraborty by a huge margin. After a split in Trianamool, he joined the Ritabrata-led faction.
Also Read