Murshidabad Protests | Thousands Block NH 12, Trains Over Bengal Migrant Worker Murder In Jharkhand

Beldanga: Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad witnessed severe unrest on Friday following the alleged murder of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. Protests erupted along the busy NH-12, with demonstrators setting tyres on fire. Thousands of people also blocked train services on the Lalgola–Sealdah railway line, which made the situation even more chaotic. Police force has been deployed in the area to restore order.

Locals blocked NH-12 by placing the body of the deceased worker on the road. The family alleged that the victim, a hawker from Beldanga, was beaten and hanged in Jharkhand. The deceased has been identified as Alai Sheikh (30), a resident of Sujapur Kumarpur village panchayat in Beldanga. His hanging body was recovered from his residence in Jharkhand on Thursday.

According to the family, Alai was killed because he was a worker from Bengal. In protest, thousands of people staged a massive demonstration on National Highway 12 on Friday morning, burning tyres and raising slogans. The highway remained blocked for nearly two hours, resulting in massive traffic congestion. Local residents also blocked the railway tracks, disrupting train services between Lalgola and Sealdah for an extended period. There were also allegations that protesters pelted stones at passing trains. The situation went out of control for some time before police intervened, removed the body from the highway, and attempted to pacify the protesters through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari strongly condemned the incident. In a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, "The extreme deterioration of law and order witnessed from Farakka to Chakulia since the day before yesterday is spreading like wildfire. The national highway in Beldanga, Murshidabad, has been completely blocked by anti-social elements for almost three hours. Stones are being thrown continuously, and trains have been forcibly stopped. The area is entirely under the control of miscreants, thugs, and goons. There has been no police action so far. Thousands of passengers are stranded and terrified, with no sign of relief."