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Muriganga Bridge For Seamless Connectivity To Gangasagar Will Be Inaugurated In 2029: CM Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the bridge over the Muriganga River for seamless connectivity to Gangasagar Island in the South 24 Parganas will be inaugurated in 2029.

"I will transform this area. The previous government lied about the Muriganga bridge. They neither acquired the land nor prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR). I promise you that I will inaugurate a bridge here in 2029," he said at an event to distribute various government services to 1,24,000 beneficiaries.

Adhikari held an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhavan to review the infrastructure for the annual fair, the movement of pilgrims, security arrangements, and the provision of services. The meeting was attended by several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials from various government departments.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the country and abroad gather at Gangasagar every year. Centred around the worship of Kapil Muni at his ashram and the ritual holy dip at the confluence, the fair stands as one of the largest religious gatherings of the state.

Managing such a massive influx of pilgrims, ensuring their safety, transportation, access to drinking water, healthcare, electricity, and accommodation, poses a significant challenge for the administration.

Alongside, maintaining seamless connectivity between Lot-8 jetty ghat in Kakdwip and Kachuberia is crucial, as a large number of pilgrims need to cross the waterways to reach Gangasagar. Consequently, the operation of ferry services, management of jetty terminals, traffic regulation, and crowd control are among the primary priorities for organising the event.