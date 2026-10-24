Muriganga Bridge For Seamless Connectivity To Gangasagar Will Be Inaugurated In 2029: CM Adhikari
He held an administrative meeting at Kakdwip to review the infrastructure for the annual fair, movement of pilgrims, security arrangements, and the provision of services.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the bridge over the Muriganga River for seamless connectivity to Gangasagar Island in the South 24 Parganas will be inaugurated in 2029.
"I will transform this area. The previous government lied about the Muriganga bridge. They neither acquired the land nor prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR). I promise you that I will inaugurate a bridge here in 2029," he said at an event to distribute various government services to 1,24,000 beneficiaries.
Adhikari held an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhavan to review the infrastructure for the annual fair, the movement of pilgrims, security arrangements, and the provision of services. The meeting was attended by several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials from various government departments.
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from across the country and abroad gather at Gangasagar every year. Centred around the worship of Kapil Muni at his ashram and the ritual holy dip at the confluence, the fair stands as one of the largest religious gatherings of the state.
Managing such a massive influx of pilgrims, ensuring their safety, transportation, access to drinking water, healthcare, electricity, and accommodation, poses a significant challenge for the administration.
Alongside, maintaining seamless connectivity between Lot-8 jetty ghat in Kakdwip and Kachuberia is crucial, as a large number of pilgrims need to cross the waterways to reach Gangasagar. Consequently, the operation of ferry services, management of jetty terminals, traffic regulation, and crowd control are among the primary priorities for organising the event.
Furthermore, it is essential to ensure robust police surveillance across the fairgrounds and along transit routes, alongside the deployment of emergency medical services, rescue teams, and disaster response units. Coordination among various government departments is also vital to facilitate a rapid response in the event of any accident or emergency.
The recent stampede incident during Durga Puja at a pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan has highlighted the importance of crowd control and security at large public gatherings.
Speaking on child marriage, he urged the local people not to marry off their daughters before they turn 18 and to ensure they receive education. "The situation is alarming. Girls as young as 14 or 15 are becoming pregnant. We must overcome this social malaise," he said.
"We have begun providing jobs. About 11,000 positions have already been filled in the police force, and 1,00,000 jobs will be created within a year based on merit and qualifications. We will provide Rs 50,000 to support young women pursuing college education — Rs 17,000 for the first two years, and Rs 16,000 for the third," Adhikari added.
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