Murder Suspect Out On Bail Arrested With Heroin In Haryana's Panchkula
Punjab resident Sarabjit Singh was arrested in Panchkula, Haryana and police seized 532 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.06 crore from his possession.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Panchkula: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Haryana Police has arrested a Punjab resident and seized 532 grams of heroin with an estimated international market value of Rs 1.06 crore in Panchkula district, officials said on Saturday.
The suspect, identified as Sarabjit Singh (28), was held near a recreational park in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area of the district. Police said the suspect had arrived at the location in an SUV to supply the contraband.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Kumar said the ANC acted on an intelligence tip-off received on October 8. “A raid was conducted by a specialised team led by ANC In-charge Saurav Rawat during which a vehicle was intercepted and the suspect was detained. Following the recovery, a criminal case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the MDC police station,” he said.
During the initial probe, it was revealed that Singh has a history of violent crime and was previously imprisoned in connection with a murder investigation and had been released on bail in May, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amrinder Singh.
"He became actively involved in inter-state drug trafficking shortly after his release," he added.
On Friday, a local court sent him on a four-day police remand for custodial interrogation. Preliminary probes indicate that Singh had planned a weeklong operation to distribute the heroin across the wider “Tricity” region, which encompasses Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.
According to Panchkula Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, the ANC has expanded the scope of the investigation into neighbouring states including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to unearth potential hideouts and logistics networks.
“We are currently examining the suspect’s mobile records and financial transactions to ascertain the primary source of the narcotics, identify the intended buyers, and dismantle the broader trafficking network operating within the region,” he said.
Meanwhile, interrogation of the accused remains ongoing, with officials saying that more arrests are expected soon.
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