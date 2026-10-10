ETV Bharat / state

Murder Suspect Out On Bail Arrested With Heroin In Haryana's Panchkula

Suspect in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Panchkula: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Haryana Police has arrested a Punjab resident and seized 532 grams of heroin with an estimated international market value of Rs 1.06 crore in Panchkula district, officials said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Sarabjit Singh (28), was held near a recreational park in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area of the district. Police said the suspect had arrived at the location in an SUV to supply the contraband.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Kumar said the ANC acted on an intelligence tip-off received on October 8. “A raid was conducted by a specialised team led by ANC In-charge Saurav Rawat during which a vehicle was intercepted and the suspect was detained. Following the recovery, a criminal case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the MDC police station,” he said. ​During the initial probe, it was revealed that Singh has a history of violent crime and was previously imprisoned in connection with a murder investigation and had been released on bail in May, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amrinder Singh. "He became actively involved in inter-state drug trafficking shortly after his release," he added.