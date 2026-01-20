Murder or Suicide? Five Of Family Found Dead In Saharanpur Home, Three Pistols Recovered
Police suspect a possible murder-suicide, but are probing financial stress, mental health and outsider involvement after five bodies were discovered in Saharanpur.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Saharanpur: A shocking incident has come to light in the Sarsawa area of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where the bodies of five members of a family were found inside their Kaushik Vihar Colony house on Tuesday morning.
The deceased included a land surveyor (Ameen) posted in Nakur tehsil, his wife, their two sons, and his elderly mother. Three pistols were found near the bodies, all of which bore gunshot wounds, triggering panic in the locality.
After receiving the information, senior police officials rushed to the spot. The case is being probed from multiple angles, including murder, suicide, and possible external involvement.
Victims Identified
According to SP (Rural) Sagar Jain, the deceased have been identified as Ashok Rathi (40), his wife Ajanta (37), his mother Vidyawati (70), and their two sons Kartik (16) and Dev (13).
Ashok had joined service as a land surveyor (Ameen) in Nakur tehsil on compassionate grounds, after his father’s death. His younger son, Dev, was a Class IX student at a public school, while Kartik was in Class X at an intermediate college.
How The Bodies Were Discovered
According to a relative, Ashok’s sister’s family lives barely 200 metres away. When Ashok did not answer repeated phone calls on Tuesday morning, his brother-in-law sent his son to check on the family. After receiving no response at the door, neighbours gathered and forced their way into the house.
When the relatives and neighbours reached the upper floor, they found all five bodies lying in a room.
Pistols Found At The Scene
Police said Ashok and his wife were found lying on the floor, while his mother and the two children were on the bed. Three country-made pistols were recovered from the scene, believed to have been used in the incident.
Initial findings suggested that Ashok had a gunshot wound to the chest, while both children were shot in the head from close range. Later, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said all victims had suffered close-range gunshot wounds to the head.
Multiple Angles Under Probe
SSP Ashish Tiwari said the bodies were found in the same room, with the pistols lying near Ashok’s body. It is being verified whether the weapons were licensed.
Authorities suspect that Ashok may have first shot his family members before turning the gun on himself. However, police are also examining other possibilities, including financial stress, domestic disputes, mental health issues, or the involvement of an outsider.
Police are checking whether the family was under debt or job-related pressure. Ashok’s medical and mental health history is also being examined, and police are searching for any suicide note.
Senior Officials Visit Spot, Probe Intensifies
Saharanpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abhishek Singh, District Magistrate (DM) Manish Bansal, SSP Ashish Tiwari, and SP Rural Sagar Jain visited the spot. Forensic teams collected samples from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined.
Police are also questioning neighbours and relatives to reconstruct the sequence of events. The house has been sealed to prevent any tampering with evidence. All five bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
