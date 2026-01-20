ETV Bharat / state

Murder or Suicide? Five Of Family Found Dead In Saharanpur Home, Three Pistols Recovered

Neighbours gather outside the Kaushik Vihar Colony house after five bodies were discovered inside. ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: A shocking incident has come to light in the Sarsawa area of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where the bodies of five members of a family were found inside their Kaushik Vihar Colony house on Tuesday morning.

The deceased included a land surveyor (Ameen) posted in Nakur tehsil, his wife, their two sons, and his elderly mother. Three pistols were found near the bodies, all of which bore gunshot wounds, triggering panic in the locality.

After receiving the information, senior police officials rushed to the spot. The case is being probed from multiple angles, including murder, suicide, and possible external involvement.

Victims Identified

According to SP (Rural) Sagar Jain, the deceased have been identified as Ashok Rathi (40), his wife Ajanta (37), his mother Vidyawati (70), and their two sons Kartik (16) and Dev (13).

Ashok had joined service as a land surveyor (Ameen) in Nakur tehsil on compassionate grounds, after his father’s death. His younger son, Dev, was a Class IX student at a public school, while Kartik was in Class X at an intermediate college.

How The Bodies Were Discovered

According to a relative, Ashok’s sister’s family lives barely 200 metres away. When Ashok did not answer repeated phone calls on Tuesday morning, his brother-in-law sent his son to check on the family. After receiving no response at the door, neighbours gathered and forced their way into the house.

When the relatives and neighbours reached the upper floor, they found all five bodies lying in a room.

Pistols Found At The Scene