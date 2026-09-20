ETV Bharat / state

Murder of YouTuber Vaishnavi's Husband: Accused Arrested On Way To Nizamabad Railway Station

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police have arrested Gandham Santhosh on Saturday following his confession on social media of killing his brother-in-law, Chittari Haribabu.

The case dates back to March when popular YouTuber Vaishnavi, who was four-month pregnant, was found murdered. Haribabu, his mother Lakshmi and two brothers were arrested over allegations of dowry harassment and murder. They later secured bail and while Lakshmi had settled in Nizamabad, Haribabu was staying in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.

Haribabu had recently come to visit his mother in Nizamabad. On September 17 while he was travelling in a car with his mother, Santhosh attacked and killed Haribabu with a knife and subsequently fled the scene in a car. He then recorded a video, confessing to the murder.

According to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya, four special teams were deployed to apprehend the accused. "Santosh, who had been absconding since the incident, was apprehended on Saturday in the Nizamabad bypass area. Santosh had abandoned his car in the city and intended to travel to his relatives' place in Visakhapatnam but was caught while heading to the Nizamabad railway station," he said.