Murder of YouTuber Vaishnavi's Husband: Accused Arrested On Way To Nizamabad Railway Station
Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya said Santosh was absconding after killing his brother-in-law and four teams were set up to apprehend him.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police have arrested Gandham Santhosh on Saturday following his confession on social media of killing his brother-in-law, Chittari Haribabu.
The case dates back to March when popular YouTuber Vaishnavi, who was four-month pregnant, was found murdered. Haribabu, his mother Lakshmi and two brothers were arrested over allegations of dowry harassment and murder. They later secured bail and while Lakshmi had settled in Nizamabad, Haribabu was staying in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.
Haribabu had recently come to visit his mother in Nizamabad. On September 17 while he was travelling in a car with his mother, Santhosh attacked and killed Haribabu with a knife and subsequently fled the scene in a car. He then recorded a video, confessing to the murder.
According to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya, four special teams were deployed to apprehend the accused. "Santosh, who had been absconding since the incident, was apprehended on Saturday in the Nizamabad bypass area. Santosh had abandoned his car in the city and intended to travel to his relatives' place in Visakhapatnam but was caught while heading to the Nizamabad railway station," he said.
Preliminary investigations indicated that his mother, Gandham Rani, and his cousins, Charan and Ranjith, who had accompanied him in the car, had abetted the crime. The Police Commissioner said Santosh would be remanded to judicial custody while his mother and cousins are currently at large but would be apprehended soon.
Sharing the case details, Chaitanya said Haribabu from Korutla had married Vaishnavi (19) from Madapur village and allegedly killed her on March 16.
Haribabu, his mother Lakshmi, and his two brothers were imprisoned in Karimnagar jail in connection with the case but were released on bail a few days ago.
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