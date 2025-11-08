ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Her Baby Hours After Delivery In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her baby hours after delivery at Churu in Rajasthan.

Police said, faced with mental anguish and financial anguish, Guddi Devi (40) strangled her fifth child, a boy, to death moments after his birth. According to Kotwali police station officer Sukhram Chotiya, Guddi, a resident of Ajitsar village went into labour at around 11 pm on Friday. Her family took her to Churu Government Hospital where she delivered her child at 12:30 am.

However, moments after giving birth, Guddi began crying and said, "I already have four children. My husband, Tarachand, has been paralyzed for 10 years and is bedridden. We had a son three years ago, but since then, he has also become mentally ill. Who will take care of this new child?"