Woman Kills Her Baby Hours After Delivery In Rajasthan's Churu
Guddi Devi delivered her fifth child but concerned over how she could manage to raise him strangulated him to death.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Churu: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her baby hours after delivery at Churu in Rajasthan.
Police said, faced with mental anguish and financial anguish, Guddi Devi (40) strangled her fifth child, a boy, to death moments after his birth. According to Kotwali police station officer Sukhram Chotiya, Guddi, a resident of Ajitsar village went into labour at around 11 pm on Friday. Her family took her to Churu Government Hospital where she delivered her child at 12:30 am.
However, moments after giving birth, Guddi began crying and said, "I already have four children. My husband, Tarachand, has been paralyzed for 10 years and is bedridden. We had a son three years ago, but since then, he has also become mentally ill. Who will take care of this new child?"
After delivery, Guddi and the baby were shifted to the ward. Late at night, when everyone was asleep, Guddi, covered the baby's mouth to stifle his cries, and then strangled him to death.
On Saturday morning, Guddi's elder sister, Maina Devi, noticed deep marks on the baby's neck. Alarmed, she called the doctors. After an examination, the doctors declared the baby dead. Maina Devi then went to the police station and filed a murder case against Guddi. Sukhram stated that the infant's postmortem report confirmed strangulation. The accused woman is currently hospitalized and will be arrested upon recovery, he said.
