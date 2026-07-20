'Marry Me Or Else': Class XII Student Murdered In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Samastipur, Was Threatened A Day Earlier
The student was on her way to school on her bicycle when was shot dead by a youth who intercepted her on the way.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Samastipur: A Class XII girl student was shot dead in broad daylight while she was on her way to school at Bihar's Samastipur on Monday. It is believed that the girl was killed by a spurned lover who had asked her to marry him and threatened her with dire consequences.
Sources said, the victim, identified as Rajni Kumari (name changed) was on her way to school on a bicycle when she was shot at by a bike-borne assailant. Police recovered four empty bullet shells from the spot. Police said the deceased was a resident of ward no 14, Kaijiya village under Pusa police station and a student of Pusa Kasturba Vidyalaya.
Eyewitnesses said, a youth followed Rajni on a motorcycle after she left home for school. On the way, the youth stopped his bike in front of the bicycle, pulled out a pistol and fired at the student.
Rajni fell to the ground upon being shot. She was shot in the neck and chest. As soon as locals rushed towards the victim, the accused fled the spot. The student reportedly died at the spot. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the girl's body for postmortem.
The victim's father said "My daughter had received a threat the day earlier. The caller threatened her, saying, 'Marry me, or I'll shoot you.' A day later, she was shot in the middle of the road."
The student's mother stated, "For several days, a boy had been threatening her". She said her daughter received a call on Sunday and even as the caller threatened her, she told him that she will inform her father of the matter.
After the body was sent for postmortem, several pieces of evidence were recovered from the spot. Samastipur SP Arvind Pandey said a police team led by SDPO Sanjay Pandey was sent to the spot for collecting evidence, and gathering information from local residents. "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being formed to expedite the case, and the investigation has been intensified based on technical and scientific evidence," he said.
Pandey said the police are investigating every aspect of the case and raids are underway to nab the accused at the earliest. Sanjay said he had questioned the victim's family and based on their information, the identity of the accused has been ascertained. "He will be nabbed soon," he said.
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