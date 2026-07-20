ETV Bharat / state

'Marry Me Or Else': Class XII Student Murdered In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Samastipur, Was Threatened A Day Earlier

Samastipur: A Class XII girl student was shot dead in broad daylight while she was on her way to school at Bihar's Samastipur on Monday. It is believed that the girl was killed by a spurned lover who had asked her to marry him and threatened her with dire consequences.

Sources said, the victim, identified as Rajni Kumari (name changed) was on her way to school on a bicycle when she was shot at by a bike-borne assailant. Police recovered four empty bullet shells from the spot. Police said the deceased was a resident of ward no 14, Kaijiya village under Pusa police station and a student of Pusa Kasturba Vidyalaya.

Eyewitnesses said, a youth followed Rajni on a motorcycle after she left home for school. On the way, the youth stopped his bike in front of the bicycle, pulled out a pistol and fired at the student.

Rajni fell to the ground upon being shot. She was shot in the neck and chest. As soon as locals rushed towards the victim, the accused fled the spot. The student reportedly died at the spot. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the girl's body for postmortem.