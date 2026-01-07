ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Youth Over Trivial Issue In Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

Durg: An elderly man was beaten to death over a trivial issue in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Wednesday.

Police said the victim had advised a youth to ride his bike carefully and was beaten to death by the latter. The incident occurred on Link Road Camp-2 where 66-year-old Vikram Rai and his friend Sunil Rai were riding a bike together towards Power House Market. Enroute, Vikram advised a youth who was speeding and riding recklessly, to be careful about road safety.

This advice so irked the youth, identified as Sukant alias Chiragan Sonkar, that he stopped Vikram and began abusing him. He then brutally beat Vikram with his hands and fists. Sunil, who tried to intervene, was also beaten by the accused. Sukant then called some of his friends to the spot and they continued to beat Vikram. A critically injured, Vikram collapsed on the road and later died.