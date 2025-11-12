Man Beaten To Death Over Rs 2,000 In Chhattisgarh's Durg
The victim had taken Rs 2,000 from the accused and the two had an altercation over the issue.
Durg: A man was beaten to death over Rs 2,000 at Anda in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.
According to police, Omkareshwar Sinha was murdered over a monetary dispute. Sinha had borrowed Rs 2,000 from the accused, identified as Ajit Dhimar.
Ajit had been demanding his money back for the last several days, but Sinha had been unable to return it on time. Irked over this, Ajit sent an inflammatory message to Sinha's mobile phone.
An infuriated Sinha then decided to teach Ajit and went to meet him along with his brother late at night. An altercation broke out between Sinha, his brother and Ajit and his friend Chetan and nephew Naresh. The altercation soon turned ugly and Ajit and the two others brutally thrashed Sinha and his brother.
"My brother and myself had gone to the meeting. However, Ajit and his entire family started beating us. When we protested, they demanded the money," said Nageshwar Sinha, brother of the deceased.
After the beating, the accused left the scene. Sinha's brother informed his family about the incident, after which he was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
"Action will be taken only after the postmortem report is received. The deceased's WhatsApp chats are being reviewed, said Durg SP Vijay Agarwal.
