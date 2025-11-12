ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten To Death Over Rs 2,000 In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: A man was beaten to death over Rs 2,000 at Anda in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

According to police, Omkareshwar Sinha was murdered over a monetary dispute. Sinha had borrowed Rs 2,000 from the accused, identified as Ajit Dhimar.

Ajit had been demanding his money back for the last several days, but Sinha had been unable to return it on time. Irked over this, Ajit sent an inflammatory message to Sinha's mobile phone.

An infuriated Sinha then decided to teach Ajit and went to meet him along with his brother late at night. An altercation broke out between Sinha, his brother and Ajit and his friend Chetan and nephew Naresh. The altercation soon turned ugly and Ajit and the two others brutally thrashed Sinha and his brother.