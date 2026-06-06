ETV Bharat / state

Murder Exposes Fake Currency Racket; Counterfeit Notes With Rs 28.9 Lakh Face Value Seized; 5 Held

Ahmedabad: A murder investigation led the Ahmedabad police to uncover a fake currency racket, seize counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 28.9 lakh and arrest five men, officials said on Saturday. The police have also apprehended a minor for his alleged involvement in the crime. He has been sent to a remand home, they said.

“The seventh accused, the kingpin of the network, is dead,” said Zone 8 Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayur Patil. Five adults have been taken into custody, he said. According to police, the fake currency network came to light during the investigation into a murder in the city.

“Police found the body of the kingpin, Imran Sindha, in a flat in the Vatva area on May 27. He was allegedly killed by his associates, who were working with him to produce fake notes,” Patil said.

Sindha apparently subjected his associates to repeated abuse over minor issues. Frustrated by his behaviour, the accused reportedly assaulted him, tied him up inside the flat, and fled with fake currency notes and machines.

However, they didn’t know that Sindha had succumbed to the assault. The murder came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat, said the official.